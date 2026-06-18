FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Goodbye, CV Weekly?

Last week I took some time to go through my “spam” folder. I try to go through it on a regular basis; although most of it is junk, sometimes there’s a nugget in there that needs to be addressed.

There was a ton of interesting emails in spam including information on a variety of subscriptions that were expiring (of course, those emails were addressed to people who don’t work here anymore), pleas from politicians for either money, my attention or to give instructions on a link to click on, and invitations to enter a partnership with various businesses or people.

Imagine my surprise when American investor, former Berkshire Hathaway CEO and purchaser of smaller newspapers Warren Buffett donated $4,750,500 to me! And can CV Weekly use those funds?! Yes! So I guess I’ll pay off some bills and shut down the paper – I mean, with over $4 million in hand, why work?

Just kidding.

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I had the chance to cover the Rosemont promotion of its eighth graders last week. (I folded that event into our cover story.)

I have to share that it was so exciting to hear of the achievements of these students. It appeared that more than half earned either a silver seal or a gold seal on their diploma, meaning that their GPA scores were between 3.0 and 4.0.

And awards! Department Award recipients were announced or asked to stand as were the recipients of the President’s Award for Academic Excellence, the Builders Club, WEB (Where Everybody Belongs), California Junior Scholastic Federation, Electives and Rosemont awards.

Congratulations to the all the students as they prepare to take that next giant step into high school!

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Finally, I have to say thank you.

I went to Vons this week and a gal said, “Robin Goldsworthy? Are you Robin Goldsworthy?”

I answered that I was and she thanked me for the newspaper and said we were doing “a great job.”

How thoughtful was that?

One of our salespeople said he had heard the same thing – how much the paper meant to one of his clients. That means a lot to me because we work hard on the CV Weekly.

First off, I have to share that this is in no way “a solo gig.” It really takes a team to pull this off, especially week after week. Writers, photographers, sales people, columnists, our proofreader and our office manager step up to ensure that we put together an excellent product for you.

So on behalf of my team, I say thank you.

I also thank our readers who let us know of things going on around town – sometimes we don’t know of these things unless we get a phone call.

So thank you too.