CEO Advises LA County to Prioritize to Meet Budget

This week, the chief executive officer of LA County released the Update Prior to Final Changes Budget 2026-27. The document approached some difficult realities. “The County continues to operate in a difficult environment with maximum uncertainty,” reads the report. “The focus is on financial sustainability but demand for services continues to grow.

“The year ahead will require discipline and a willingness to prioritize critical, safety net services over less immediate needs.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement regarding the report:

“[The] report from Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Nicchitta delivered a sobering assessment of Los Angeles County’s fiscal outlook, including projected budget deficits that are expected to grow in the years ahead.

“I agree that our Board must make decisions grounded in discipline and long-term sustainability. I recognize that maintaining the County’s financial stability may require difficult steps, including ensuring that fees more accurately reflect the actual cost of services. However, we must move forward with an even hand. Small business owners, property owners and working families are already facing significant economic pressures, and those realities must be part of our decision making.

“Fiscal responsibility and compassion must go hand in hand. I am committed to governing our County enterprise in a way that balances financial sustainability with protecting the critical safety net services our most vulnerable residents rely upon.”

To read the entire report, visit https://tinyurl.com/3nchntw2.