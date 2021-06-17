Bidding Continues on CV Chamber Auction

The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce continues accepting bids on a number of items in its Vendors’ Live Silent Auction. To see a list of items and to place bids, visit www.32auctions.com/123420.

Public Hearing Planned

The City of Glendale is having a public hearing regarding development of 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta/Glendale. The hearing is being held virtually on June 24 at 5 p.m. It can be viewed on Charter Cable channel 6 or online at https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/management-services/gtv6/live-video-stream. Those who would like to make comments or ask questions during the meeting can call in (818) 937-8100. Written comments can be submitted beforehand to Roger Kiesel at rkiesel@glendaleca.gov.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Sunday, June 20 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve.

LA County guidelines are being observed in requiring visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

HSCV Hosts ‘Self Discovery Through Exploration’

The Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley hosts journalist Sandi Hemmerlein on Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

Hammerlein has been a professional journalist for nearly 30 years. She will share with members of the HSCV a sampling of her local discoveries – which includes a sloppily demolished celebrity enclave on a Malibu beach, the rebuilt remains of LA’s “old” city hall, and the medieval-looking remnants of the 19th-century Los Angeles County Courthouse, hiding in plain sight. She’ll also take attendees past a forgotten collection of recycled art; down washed-out and re-routed roads; and through a deserted beachside town where the streetlights still turn on at night.

Meetings of the HSCV are back, live and in person! (Masks required inside.) They take place at the Center For Spiritual Living – La Crescenta, located at 4845 Dunsmore Ave. at Santa Carlotta Avenue. All are welcome to this free event.

City of Glendale Reopens Application Period for Blue Ribbon Pension Review Committee

The Glendale City Council in March moved to form a Blue Ribbon Pension Review Committee. This Committee will be tasked with gaining an understanding of the overall pension system structure, discovering future anticipated costs, and ultimately advising the City Council on options and priorities for addressing pension costs and reducing the unfunded actuarial liability.

The Pension Review Committee will be comprised of 15 individuals, 10 of who will be appointed by City Council through an application process. The remaining five members will be appointed by the city manager.

Members selected to serve in this capacity should possess relevant education and experience in such fields as finance, law or accounting in order to competently and responsibly engage in the review and recommendation process. Those interested in serving on the Blue Ribbon Pension Review Committee will need to submit an application to myglendale@glendaleca.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 5. All applications received by this deadline will be shared with the City Council for their review and selection of candidates.

For questions or more information, contact John Takhtalian, deputy city manager, at jtakhtalian@glendaleca.gov or (818) 548-4844. Applications can also be found online at www.glendaleca.gov/pensionreviewcommittee.