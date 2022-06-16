Summer ‘Grab and Go’ Meals

The City of Los Angeles, Dept. of Recreation and Parks will be providing free lunch from June 13 to Aug. 8 for children up to 18 at selected LA City Parks’ sites including Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd., and Sunland Recreation Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd.

These summer “Grab and Go” walk-up style meals will be provided at no cost and available for pick-up. Meal pick-up times vary by location.

The goal of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) ensures children receive at least one nutritious and balanced meal when school is not in session. The lunch menu will offer a variety of healthy food options; lunches meet all the USDA nutrition standards as well as the City’s Good Food Purchasing Policy.

To find participating park locations, visit www.laparks.org/foodprogram or call (818) 346-2700.

Town Council Meets Tonight

Tonight, Thursday, June 16, the CV Town Council hosts its general meeting. To see the agenda, visit https://tinyurl.com/24wba6ys.

The meeting is in-person only in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, June 19. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVCA to Discuss La Crescenta Avenue Project

Glendale Public Works Dept., Engineering Division will join the Crescenta Valley Community Association this month for a presentation on the major infrastructure improvements that are planned for the La Crescenta Avenue project corridor. The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

All are welcome.