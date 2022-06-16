GPD REPORTS

Male Arrested for Possessing Narcotics and an Outstanding Warrant

On June 6 at about 9:30 p.m., a GPD patrol officer observed a male, later identified as Darren Richards, 41, of Tujunga, exiting the driver’s side of a vehicle that had just parked near the intersection of Boston Avenue and Paraiso Way. The officer consensually spoke to Richards, who initially provided the officer with a false name. During the encounter, the officer learned that Richards’ driver’s license was suspended.

A search of Richards’ person produced his identification and, utilizing departmental resources, the officer discovered that Richards had an outstanding no-bail warrant

out for his arrest. A vehicle search produced two glass pipes with bulbous ends and a small container of fentanyl. Richards was subsequently arrested and booked for impersonation, possessing narcotics and unlawful paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and for his outstanding warrant.

Male with Prior Felony Conviction Arrested in Possession of Loaded Firearm

On May 25 about noon, GPD patrol officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop near the Foothill (210) freeway off-ramp and La Tuna Canyon Road on a vehicle for moving

violations. Upon contacting the driver, Joshua Lockwood, 38, of Oceano, officers learned that Lockwood’s driver’s license was suspended. A vehicle search produced a lock box containing a loaded, unregistered firearm.

A further search produced several rounds of ammunition, Xanax, and Ketamin-pet. Lockwood was subsequently arrested and booked for being in possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction, owning ammunition when prohibited, and possessing controlled substances while armed.

Bicyclist Arrested for Identity Theft

On June 5 at about 9:40 p.m., Glendale Police Dept. patrol officers observed a bicyclist

riding along the sidewalk near the intersection of Glendale and Palmer avenues, and then in the wrong direction in traffic lanes. The officers conducted an enforcement stop and spoke with the rider, Jose Vargas, 53, of Glendale regarding the violations. During the investigation, officers learned that Vargas was in possession of a credit card belonging to another individual and there was an outstanding warrant out for his arrest. Vargas was subsequently arrested and booked for identity theft and his outstanding warrant.

Two Arrested for Identity Theft

On June 3 at about 3 a.m., a GPD patrol sergeant conducted a traffic enforcement stop near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Brand Boulevard concerning moving violations. The sergeant contacted the driver, Nicholas Marical, 31, of Palmdale (who was initially unable to provide any form of identification and provided officers with a false name), and passenger, Joseph Clarino, 32, of Palmdale, regarding the traffic stop. Assisting officers arrived. According to the report, a partially open wallet was seen in plain sight on the back floorboard of the vehicle. Marical’s identification card was visible, and officers learned that Marical’s driver’s license was suspended. Officers also located an identification card belonging to another individual inside of the wallet.

A vehicle search produced a notebook containing personal identifying information of several individuals, along with a passport and several credit cards belonging to other individuals. A search of Clarino’s person produced a bag of methamphetamine. Marical was arrested and booked for identity theft and for driving with a suspended license. Clarino was arrested and booked for identity theft and possessing a controlled substance.