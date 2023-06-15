Anti-Semitic Flyers Distributed in Local Neighborhoods

By Mary O’KEEFE

A neighborhood in Glendale, including the far North/Crescenta Valley area, recently received some disturbing anti-Semitic flyers on their property.

The flyers were printed on both sides of a page, folded in half and put into tiny plastic bags with small pebbles in the bottom of the bag and thrown on sidewalks and parkways throughout neighborhoods. There were two separate flyers, both anti-Semitic in nature.

The Glendale Police Dept. was contacted by residents.

“We first received reports about the flyers on Saturday morning. Officers interviewed residents and collected samples for forensics review. Our detectives have the case and have begun an investigation. Additionally, Chief Cid has met with members of the Anti-Defamation League of Los Angeles and the Jewish Federation of the San Gabriel Valley to reaffirm our commitment to fighting hate and bias in Glendale,” stated Sgt. Victor Jackson of GPD.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept./Crescenta Valley Station has not received any calls from residents within La Cañada Flintridge or the unincorporated area of LA County/La Crescenta-Montrose regarding receiving these types of flyers.