Responding to Pending Implementation of SB79

By Julie BUTCHER

Much of Tuesday night’s meeting of the Glendale City Council centered around how the city can best respond to the pending implementation of state law SB79 on July 1.

Subtitled the “Abundant & Affordable Homes Near Transit Act,” the law limits local control over development allowing increased building height, density and floor area ratios based on the type of transit and proximity to transit stops. State law overrides local zoning laws and cities cannot opt out.

The council debated and tentatively approved an ordinance that would delay the implementation of the new law for a small number of properties that are within the highest severity of fire risk and those deemed historic resources. This “delayed effectuation” ordinance would apply to approximately 339 parcels of a potential 8,656 affected properties.

In anticipation of the July implementation, SCAG (Southern California Association of Governments) has released the “SB79 maps” that can be reviewed at https://rdp.scag.ca.gov/portal/apps/experiencebuilder/experience/?id=6a2891fa768646f8a410b1e7d249d8e2. The SCAG maps are expected to be reviewed by the board on July 2.

Glendale has one transit facility that meets the criteria for Tier 1, heavy rail transit: the Larry Zarian Transportation Center and eight Tier 2 Transit Oriented Districts (TODs) created by the anticipated stops along the BRT route.

Within 200 feet of one of these eight TODs, density would be allowed to increase to 140 units per acre in buildings up to 85 feet – eight stories – with an increased floor area ratio (FAR) of 4.0; within a quarter of a mile of a TOD, buildings up to six stories – 65 feet – would be permitted with a density of 100 dwelling units per acre and a FAR of 3.0; and within one half mile of these transit stops, five-story developments up to 55 feet would be allowed at 80 units per acre with a FAR of 2.5.

Local Glendale resident Mike Borisov addressed the council, cautioning unnecessary fear of the implementation of SB79 and suggesting that the city “fully up-zone and not delay effectuation for BRT stops in downtown and along existing multi-family corridors to encourage more dense housing where we want it most. The city gets more development impact fees in the most walked streets and there’s greater incentive for more developments in growing neighborhoods.”

“SB 79 on Glenoaks is not scary,” he continued. “There are apartments and condos in the area now. Three and four-story buildings already exist and there’s nothing crazy or catastrophic. Cities develop and grow. The alternative is stagnation and reactionary public policy. We share a border with the second largest city in America in the third largest economic region on the planet, behind only New York and Tokyo. We’re not a small town and it’s time to start acting like it.

“A majority of Glendalians actually live in multi-family homes. This wasn’t always the case. When new housing was built in the 1970s and ’80s, NIMBYs complained about Koreans and Armenians moving in causing crime, congestion and decreasing the quality of life. When the Americana was on the ballot, folks argued it would destroy the city core. Don’t be NIMBYs. Apartments are not scary.”

Councilmember Dan Brotman advocated a three-part strategy: utilizing any potential legal and political remedies relative to SCAG; exploring the implementation of local rent control measures that could exempt developments from SB79 implementation; and the exploration of proactive rezoning so effectuation might be delayed across entire TOD zones.

The delayed implementation ordinance will be next considered by the council on June 23.

Mayor Ardy Kassakhian announced several one-day community academies put on in Armenian, Spanish, and Korean by the Glendale Police Dept. These academies are an opportunity for community members to learn about police services.

Participants will gain insight into department operations, specialized units and community resources while engaging with officers and staff. Call (818) 548-4015 for more information or find added details on the city’s website: https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/police-department/programs

At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, the council issued a proclamation celebrating June 12 as Philippines Independence Day, “honoring the courage and sacrifice that shaped the Philippines nation. This observance also recognizes the city’s sister city relationship with Santa Rosa, celebrating the enduring friendship, cultural exchange and contributions of the Filipino community.”

“To you,” Mayor Kassakhian said, “we say ‘Salamat!’” (“Thank you,” in Tagalog.) “Thank you for all the contributions Filipinos make to this great nation, for those who fought alongside the Americans to liberate the Philippines from the Imperial forces of Japan and for all the work that has been woven into the fabric of what California is today, thanks to many Filipino Americans who call our city and state their home.”

Local Glendalian Allen “Dish” Dishigrikian invited the council and the public to a lecture on Sunday, June 14 at 5 p.m. at The Center for Armenian Arts, 250 N. Orange St. Admission is free, and the topic is “The Forgotten History of James Normart: The First Armenian in Glendale (1896).” James Normart bought property 130 years ago in what was Rancho San Rafael. His brother became the first Armenian in Fresno.

Mayor Kassakhian observed that Normart means “new man” in Armenian.

Details about the event can be found at https://armenianarts.com/event/historical-presentation-by-allen-dishigirikian-the-forgotten-history-of-james-normart-the-first-armenian-in-glendale-1896/.

Glendale resident “Charles” addressed the council during the first period of public commenting.

“I was born, raised and educated in California. Then careers took us to other states, but my wife Debbie and I are now delighted to be back in California in Glendale, near family,” he said. “In a non-agenda item, I would like to speak positively about renters because during the recent campaign, some candidates gently disparaged those who reside in rental properties. Now, Debbie and I live just above Glenoaks on a block with a few apartment buildings and a garden apartment and several houses with ADUs. We have lots of renters on the block.”

Charles went on, asking rhetorically, “What do we see every day on the sidewalk coming from the apartments? We see our community. Some are retired people like us, taking a stroll and saying hello as they pass us. Some are young adults, walking to the nearby bus stop, going to school or work. Others are taking dogs for a walk or walking back from a nearby store with a couple of bags of groceries – and here’s my favorite – we often see young parents pushing baby strollers or taking young children by the hand to a friend’s house.

“They are the future of Glendale and they are good neighbors. Their only crime is that they cannot afford to buy their own house or condo … at least not yet. Now I appreciate and share the value placed on neighborhoods of all single-family homes, but we have nothing to fear from an apartment building a mile away, or even a block away. We boomers had a lot of advantages so rather than pulling up the ladder behind us, maybe we ought to stick out a helping hand instead.”

The council will meet next on Tuesday, June 23.