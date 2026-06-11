Concerts, Lectures and More at Mt. Wilson Observatory

On Friday, June 12, Mount Wilson Observatory and the Los Angeles Astronomical Society will host a free public star party beneath the dark skies of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Visitors of all ages are invited to explore the night sky through telescopes provided by LAAS members while enjoying a relaxed evening at the historic Observatory. No reservations are required, and donations collected at the front gate will support the outreach and educational programs of both organizations.

The event takes place in the Observatory’s upper parking lot and cafe area from sunset-1 a.m., with light refreshments and merchandise available from the Cosmic Cafe.

More information is available at mtwilson.edu/events/starparty061226.

Fireworks Tickets Available

Tickets to the CV Fireworks display are $9 (pre-sale) and available at the office of CV Weekly (3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, La Crescenta 91214), J’s Maids & Maintenance, (3550 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214), Bob Smith Toyota (3333 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214), CV Insurance (3156 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta 91214) and on June 21 and June 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the information booth at the Sunday Harvest Market.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Days

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Days happening today, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Wednesday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers will be maintaining the bioswale, removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

City Invites Community to Review Draft Local Hazard Mitigation Plan

The City of Glendale is inviting residents, businesses and community partners to review and provide feedback on the City’s draft Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), now available online at GlendaleCA.gov/LHMP.

Community members will have 30 days to review the draft plan and submit comments and input. The Local Hazard Mitigation Plan is a long-term planning document designed to help the City identify potential hazards and reduce risks to people, property, infrastructure and essential services. The plan addresses a wide range of hazards, including earthquakes, wildfires, flooding, extreme heat, severe weather and other emergency events.

Community members are encouraged to:

Review the draft plan online

Submit comments and feedback during the 30-day public review period to help shape Glendale’s future

Attend the draft Local Hazard Mitigation Plan community pop-up on June 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Glendale Central Library to learn more about the plan and provide feedback.

KGI and GCC Establish PharmD Pathway Agreement

Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) and Glendale Community College (GCC) have announced a new partnership designed to expand access to pharmacy education through KGI’s CC to PharmD pathway. The agreement creates a route for GCC students to transition into KGI’s Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program beginning this fall, helping students save money and time on their way to their career as a pharmacist.

Through this pathway, GCC students gain access to a range of admissions and financial benefits. Eligible students who meet KGI’s requirements and achieve a cumulative GPA of 3.0 will receive a Transfer Admission Guarantee (TAG) to the PharmD program. Students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher may also qualify for a TAG scholarship of up to $20,000. Additional benefits include an application fee waiver, expedited application review, and access to select KGI summer programs.

Students can learn more about the pathway and available opportunities by visiting KGI’s CC to PharmD webpage.

The Circle, Burbank Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

The Circle Burbank, a private women’s membership community dedicated to connection, wellness and belonging, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a community block party on Saturday, June 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its location at 1122 W. Burbank Blvd. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Student Commissioner Apps Accepted

The City of Glendale Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is accepting applications for student commissioners to serve a one-year term from October 2026 to October 2027. The deadline to apply is June 12.

Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. It is an opportunity for students to share their experience and expertise in recreation programs, human services, workforce programs and the development and maintenance of public parks, recreational facilities and open space. Input on the Commission will help ensure the continuation of Glendale’s high-caliber parks, recreation programs and services.

Qualifications:

Must be a student

Must reside in the City of Glendale

Must be 25 years of age or younger and

Must be available to meet in person on the third Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to apply, visit GlendaleCA.gov/ParksStudentCommissioners.