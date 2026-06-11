FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Getting to Know the CV Weekly

On the same day I started this newspaper (in September it’ll be – gulp! – 17 years!) I launched our website. On it you’ll find each of the sections we print and also a full digital copy, which is an exact duplicate of what is delivered every Thursday. www.cvweekly.com

But I thought I would also share where else we can be found in the digital world.

On Instagram, CV Weekly can be found at cvweekly543. I know; it’s a weird identifier – but I can explain.

Back in the day, I didn’t know if Instagram would take off (which it has). So I wanted to have an Instagram account but the name cvweekly was already taken. So I named the account after our mailbox number at the post office: 543. Hence cvweekly543. Do I kick myself for not coming up with something more clever? Every single day.

On Nextdoor, you can typically find CV Weekly information on my personal page: Robin Goldsworthy.

On Twitter/X, we can be found at C.V. Weekly.

On Facebook, we can be found at https://www.facebook.com/CrescentaValleyWeekly.

Now let’s talk about the hard copy of the paper and the importance of having it delivered every week in your driveway.

Did you know Mike Lawler has a Then & Now entry in Leisure that he populates with the history of the Crescenta Valley?

Did you know there is a crossword puzzle in the newspaper in the Just For Fun section? Also in Just For Fun, we have a comic strip called Zack Hill.

Did you know in the paper there is a section highlighting the travels our readers take with the paper? It’s called CV Weekly on the Move and it has a photo of the reader with a brief caption of where they/we are.

Did you know many weeks we have a Pet of the Week feature?

These are all things that can only be found in the newspaper. Consider signing up today for home delivery. It’s only $72 a year.

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I was watching YouTube the other night and came across an interesting story about commercials no longer on the air and products no longer sold. I admit it – I’m a sucker for those teasers typically found on social media (“If you know 10 of these songs you have a great memory”) so I eagerly dove into the show.

Of course, I remembered more than half of the ads (the Marlboro man advertising Marlboro cigarettes, for example) and got whimsical seeing so many of those ads that are long gone.

Want to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony? Coke did.

Plop plop, fizz fizz – oh what a relief it is! Alka Seltzer.

Plus many more.

Makes me want to put a fun outgoing message on my answering machine and pop a tape in my VCR…