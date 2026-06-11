Ballot Counting Continues in California

By Mary O’KEEFE

The ballots continue to be counted in California. County election officials must report final official results to the Secretary of State by July 3. The Secretary of State will certify election results on July 10. Updates in LA County will take place everyday from now through June 26 with results released between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Election results below are from June 10 at 11:59 a.m.

City of Glendale

City Clerk:

Suzie Abajian59.89%

Susan Wolfson40.11%

City Treasurer:

Rafi Manoukian69.29%

David Gevorkyan30.71%

City Council (three seats open):

Dan Brotman 17.87%

Elen Asatryan16.26%

Alek Bartrosouf14.45%

Patrick Murphy11.08%

Glendale Community College Board of Trustees

Trustee Area 2:

Edit Khachatryan66.31%

Ross Erlich33.69%

Trustee Area 3:

Manuel Magpapian 51.22%

Tony Pogosyan48.78%

Glendale Unified School District

Trustee Area B (Note: only eight votes currently separate the candidates):

Ingrid Gunnell 50.04%

Greg Krikorian49.96%

Trustee Area C:

Kathleen Cross 59.89%

Debbie Blute23.67%

David Cole 16.44%

Trustee Area D:

Aileen Dinkjian 42.61%

Janet Balekian29.09%

Shant Kevorkian28.30%

City of La Cañada Flintridge

City Council:

Kim Bowman 42.52%

Quemars Ahmed29.67%

Nerses Aposhian27.81%

La Cañada Unified District Special Election-Measure LCF

Yes 64.56%

No35.44%

City of Los Angeles

Mayor:

Karen Bass 34.32%

Nithya Raman28.98%

Spencer Pratt25.51%

Statewide Results

Governor:

Xavier Becerra 27.9%

Steve Hilton 25.0%

Tom Steyer22.5%

Lt. Governor

Fiona Ma 19.1%

Gloria Romero 18.1%

Josh Fryday14.6%

Secretary of State:

Shirley Weber 58.4%

Donald Wagner37.1%

Attorney General

Rob Bonta 56.4%

Michael Gates38.3%

Superintendent of Public Instruction:

Sonja Shaw 22.9%

Richard Barrera20.1%

House of Representatives

District 28:

Judy Chu 62.2%

April Verlato31.1%

District 30:

Laura Friedman 52.8%

Scott Meyers 16.6%

California State Assembly

District 44:

Nick Schultz 71.2%

Carolyn Daniels 20.7%

Los Angeles County

Measure ER:

Yes 50.59%

No49.41%

Sheriff:

Robert Luna44.20%

Alex Villanueva21.71%

To find the latest results for the State of California results visit: https://tinyurl.com/smuyvave.

To find the latest results for the LA County RR/CC visit: https://tinyurl.com/3eb5j6ky.