Supervisor releases statement regarding judges ruling in sexually violent predator release

SUPERVISOR BARGER COMMENDS THE COURT’S RULING IN THE CASE OF SEXUALLY VIOLENT PREDATOR GRASSMIER

“I am truly relieved that Judge Bianco has found the proposed La Crescenta home as an unsuitable placement for Sexually Violent Predator Calvin Grassmier. This potential placement was a grave concern for me, the impacted residents and the community at large who mobilized and expressed their strong concerns.

“I want to thank and commend Judge Bianco for his thoughtful consideration of this matter and the unique circumstances that made this an unsuitable placement.

“I also want to thank the local community for their advocacy and stewardship as well as the efforts by the District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department. Today’s decision underscores the value of collaboration and commitment by the community and the need to ensure transparency for issues that directly impact our residents. I have authored a motion that will be heard at the June 22nd Board of Supervisors meeting that will further the county’s efforts to promote transparency in future court proceedings involving conditional releases and residential placements of sexually violent predators in Los Angeles County.”