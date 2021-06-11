Principal Scott Anderle Leaves Rosemont Middle School

Glendale Unified School District Superintendent Vivian Ekchian comments on the leave of Rosemont principal Scott Anderle:

Dear Rosemont Families,

Congratulations on a successful end of the school year and a beautiful ceremony to celebrate our promoting 8th graders. We are looking forward to a summer filled with fun and engaging expanded learning programs for our students.

I am writing to inform you that Principal Scott Anderle is currently on leave and will not be returning to Rosemont Middle School. Our wonderful assistant principals Mrs. Rosabel Park and Dr. Adriana Pestonji will support our expanded learning programs at Rosemont this summer.

As we facilitate the hiring process for our next Rosemont principal, I look forward to gathering feedback from our students, teachers, staff, and families to ensure the candidates bring qualities that reflect the needs of our community.

Please join me in thanking Dr. Anderle for his dedicated service to our Rosemont community.

Sincerely,

Vivian Ekchian, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools