GPD Officers Placed on Administrative Leave after Video Shows Them Punching and Kicking During the Arrest of a Suspect

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Glendale Police Dept. has placed four officers on administrative leave after a video of an arrest in the Glendale Galleria showed a struggle between officers and a person suspected of theft. The video shows officers punching and one officer kicking the suspect.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 5 at 7:10 p.m. when GPD officers, some in plain clothes, responded to a theft that had just occurred inside Dick’s Sporting Goods, GPD stated in a release.

“While attempting to detain the suspect a struggle ensued and force was used by the officers. Stolen merchandise was recovered from the suspect and he was arrested for petty theft and resisting an officer by force,” GPD stated.

The Glendale Police Dept. is seeking additional witnesses who were inside the Glendale Galleria Mall or inside of Dick’s Sporting Goods during the time of this incident and can provide additional information to assist with this investigation.

“Glendale Police Officers are held to a high standard and we work hard to maintain the trust of our community. We take these types of incidents very seriously. Upon learning of the incident, an investigation was immediately initiated and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted. Appropriate actions will be taken following the investigation,” stated Glendale Police Chief Carl Povalaitis.

Anyone who witnessed this incident in person, or has additional video of the incident, is encouraged to call (818) 548-4911.

According to CBS 2, KCAL 9, a witness sent the station a video of the incident. The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxKT4erz2DIA.