Fallen Sailors Honored on Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Representatives Adam Schiff, Kelly Armstrong and Joe Courtney introduced the USS Frank E. Evans Act, a bipartisan effort to ensure that the names of 74 sailors who lost their lives aboard the USS Frank E. Evans during the Vietnam War were added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The USS Frank E. Evans Act will recognize the fallen crewmembers of the USS Frank E. Evans who perished on June 3, 1969 and provide closure to their loved ones. This legislation demonstrates a continued commitment to honoring the sacrifices made by these brave individuals and their families.

“For years, I have been fighting to get the names of crewmembers from the USS Frank E. Evans added to the Vietnam War Memorial,” said Rep. Adam Schiff. “I know how important this is to the families of those who were lost in the USS Frank E. Evans tragedy, and time is of the essence in getting these names added to the wall. Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice should be something we can all agree on, regardless of political party.”

“We must never forget the 74 sailors who lost their lives on the USS Frank E. Evans on June 3, 1969. We cannot allow bureaucracy to deny them the recognition they deserve. It is long past due to add their names to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial so their fellow service members and loved ones can pay proper tribute to their memories,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

“Just days before 74 sailors died aboard the USS Frank E. Evans, the ship and its crew were in the conflict zone, defending our nation during the Vietnam War. Their service and names should be honored just like any other Vietnam veteran. Unfortunately, arbitrary rules have prevented the ‘Lost 74’ from being included on the Memorial Wall. The USS Frank E. Evans Act will remedy this injustice and ensure these Americans are duly honored,” said Rep. Joe Courtney.

The legislation honors the fallen sailors of the USS Frank E. Evans and ensures that their sacrifices are never forgotten.

The bill was also cosponsored by Representative Pete Stauber.