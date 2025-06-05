Blood Drive at Sheriff’s Station

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station is having a blood drive on Tuesday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in its parking lot. To register visit https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/60B0448ABA82CAAFB6-56679711-crescenta. All blood donors will receive a $10 In-N-Out gift card. Donors are required to bring their driver’s license with them.

Donations benefit Huntington Health.

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station is located at 4554 Briggs Ave. in La Crescenta.

LA Animal Shelters Waiving Adoption Fees for California Adopt-a-Pet Day

On Saturday, June 7 more than 150 animal shelters across California will be waiving adoption fees for 5,000 dogs, cats, horses and other small animals. California Adopt-a-Pet Day is presented by CalAnimals, the SF SPCA (San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

Calling All Army Vets

On Saturday, June 14 the Army will be 250 years old. American Legion Post 288 and the VFW Post 1614 are jointly hosting a big birthday breakfast bash and all Army vets and reservists and their spouses are invited. The big breakfast buffet will be served between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta. The big breakfast buffet is free and no RSVP is necessary. Just show up and celebrate the Big 250.

Free Health Clinic

A free Eaton health clinic for vision, medical and mental health takes place on Saturday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will be at God’s Waiting Room Church, 2033 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Call (951)595-7032.

La Crescenta Avenue Project Update

Construction surrounding the La Crescenta Rehabilitation Project continues with more closures.

During the construction period intermittent lane closures and traffic delays are expected on the following streets:

La Crescenta Avenue between North Verdugo Road and Las Palmas Avenue: Northbound travel lanes may be closed intermittently between June 9 thru June 20 (excludes weekends)

La Crescenta Avenue at Shirlyjean Street, Oakmont View Drive, Roselawn Avenue, and Mid-Block between Las Palmas Avenue and Arlington Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between June 9 thru June 20 (excludes weekends).

Contractor performing potholing and installation of traffic signal foundation and performing sanitary sewer main upgrades.

*Construction activity and closures are subject to change.

Applications Now Open for LCF’s New Sustainability and Resilience Commission

The City of La Cañada Flintridge announced the formation of its Sustainability and Resilience Commission, created to advise the LCF City Council on key environmental and sustainability issues affecting the surrounding community.

The Sustainability and Resilience Commission will focus on enhancing the City’s long-term environmental goals including energy efficiency, climate adaptation, water conservation and wildfire risk reduction. The commission will help to shape strategies and policies that support a more sustainable and resilient future for La Cañada Flintridge.

Residents interested in applying must submit their applications by June 8. Appointments to the commission are scheduled to be made by the City Council on Aug. 5.

To apply or learn more, visit LCF.ca.gov/City-Clerk/Application-for-Appointment-to-City-Commission-Committee.

Student Commissioners Sought

The City of Glendale Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is accepting applications for student commissioners to serve a one-year term from October 2025 – October 2026. The deadline to apply is June 13.

Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. It is an opportunity for students to share their experience and expertise in recreation programs, human services, workforce programs, and the development and maintenance of public parks, recreational facilities, and open space.

Qualifications: