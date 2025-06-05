Crime blotter

June 1

4400 block of El Camino Corto in La Cañada Flintridge, a black 2002 Chevy Silverado truck was stolen from the front of the location. The resident reported hearing the truck’s engine starting while she was having breakfast. She looked out the window and saw a female suspect, described as an adult Hispanic driving a dark colored Prius, in front of her daughter’s truck A second suspect, described as a male Hispanic adult, was driving the stolen truck directly behind the Prius.

The vehicle theft occurred at 9:26 a.m.

May 30

1900 block of Ravista Lane in La Cañada Flintridge a resident returned home to find rooms ransacked, a wooden side gate had been damaged and wires in the electrical panel had been cut. It was also discovered that a glass sliding door had been broken.

The burglary occurred between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

May 27

900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, while a woman was shopping at the location she placed her purse on the baby seat portion of her shopping cart. While she was shopping a male and female, both described as Hispanic, approached her. She believes that while the female was distracting her the male stole her wallet from her purse. The investigation is ongoing.

The incident occurred at 1:20 p.m.

May 25

300 block of Baptiste Way in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident parked his vehicle at the location for two days. When he returned, he got into his vehicle and drove it away from the area. Shortly after leaving the location his car began to sputter. He pulled over and discovered the fuel cap on his vehicle was broken and white crystal substance was around the fuel filler neck. He was advised by a mechanic to have his vehicle checked.

The incident occurred between May 25-27.

May 19

3900 block of Sunset Avenue in Montrose, a resident/victim reported that she received a text message from someone who used the name of the victim’s cousin. Suspect No. 1 claimed to work for a government agency and told the victim she qualified for a senior grant funded by the government. Suspect No. 1 introduced her to Suspect No. 2 who claimed to be an agent of the government. Suspect No. 2 told the victim that she had been approved for a cash grant. He told the victim to keep the transaction confidential, stating it was a private event. Suspect No. 2 then told the victim she needed to pay taxes on the grant prior to receiving it. She was told to purchase “Apple” iTunes gift cards and send the redemption codes via text message to this alleged government agency. The victim purchased the cards and over a few days texted the redemption numbers to the suspects. She then realized it was a scam. When deputies asked what made her think the grant was legitimate, she said she believed the suspects claimed to work for the government and she had never heard of a scam like this before.

The fraud by false pretenses and elder abuse occurred between May 19-29.