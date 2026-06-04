FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Birthday Happiness

My birthday was on Saturday, May 30 (no, I’m not going to tell you how old I am). First off, I want to say thank you to those who expressed birthday wishes; they’re very much appreciated.

Birthday presents arrived early. Here at the office on Thursday, Mary and Rachelle presented me with flowers and a wonderful gift.

I found a birthday treat on the bench outside my house on Friday evening (courtesy of one of my sons and his family) and on Saturday I enjoyed a visit by my granddaughter and daughter-in-law – yummy birthday treats and flowers in hand.

My day was spent going over my ballot – not an easy task given how many options voters had for candidates. But I slogged my way through, looking forward to the end of the day when I joined Lisa Stanners at Total Wine & More for a wine tasting before heading to Town Kitchen & Grill for dinner.

The wine tasting was especially fun. “Summer Sips” (as it was called) focused on those wines that pair nicely with food commonly served during summer and even offered recipes on how to pre-mix some of those blends.

Of course, dinner at Town was fabulous. Sitting adjacent to our table was my friend Amy and my son and his wife. In addition, a surprise visit from CV Weekly office manager Rachelle Miller (See’s candy in hand) topped off the evening.

It was a wonderful evening for which I am grateful.

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On Friday evening, Steve and I joined our friends, the Espinozas, at the YWCA Gala that was held at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club.

This was the first time I had been to the YWCA Gala and I didn’t know what to expect. But I saw many familiar faces celebrating “a century of care and courage” – words that can be found on the YWCA’s website (https://ywcagp.org/).

As you probably remember, back in 2021 the YWCA Glendale and YWCA Pasadena merged to form one dynamic organization whose goals include creating girls’ empowerment programs, eliminating racism and providing supportive services to victims of domestic violence.

The speakers touched on these programs, highlighting the successes of each and encouraging attendees to make a donation. Many also reminded the audience of its upcoming annual Women for Racial Justice Breakfast on Oct. 22.

The local YWCA has a rich history. It was founded in 1926 by 15 Glendale women who wanted full access to a recreational facility (according to the YWCA’s history page). Just in 1933 it served over 400 meals and provided 81 beds to women and girls (according to its records). Its domestic violence programming began in 1979 and in 2020 its shelter was expanded to 16 beds.

The YWCA’s dedication to the community is evident and I’m glad I was part of its centennial celebration.