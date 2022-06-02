Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, June 4. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings and your Merlin app to identify birds!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Activities Planned for This Weekend

The Montrose Shopping Park is hosting its annual Arts & Crafts Festival this weekend, June 4 and June 5, along Honolulu Avenue in the Montrose Shopping Park. It’s free to attend.

The Rotary Club Noon is hosting its annual car show and more on Saturday, June 4 at Verdugo Park on Cañada Boulevard in Glendale. In addition to having cars on display, activities planned include a rock climbing wall and face painting. It’s free to attend.

Blood Drive Planned

On Tuesday, June 21 the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station is hosting a blood drive with Huntington Hospital. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment necessary; the community is encouraged to just stop by and donate. Those who do will receive a Baskin Robbins gift card.

Anyone with questions can email Sgt. Taylor at G2Taylor@lasd.org.