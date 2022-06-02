From the Desk of the Publisher

Feeling the Love

If you’re feeling down and want to lift your spirits, I recommend visiting your own social media page. The number of congratulatory birthday wishes I received (my birthday was Monday) went a long way to uplifting the spirits of this girl, I can tell you. The fact that so many people either sent a text, an email or posted on my social media that they were thinking of me on my special day made me feel, well, special.

The celebratory atmosphere began on Sunday around 3 p.m. when Danny and Tricia stopped by with baby Aubrey; Grandma and Grandpa got to do an overnight with our 3½-month-old granddaughter.

Aubrey is a gem. She’s passed the stage where she always looks stern and worried (thankfully) and has transitioned into this mischievous baby who is constantly laughing. She fell asleep around 11 p.m. on Sunday night on Grandma, who was sitting on a recliner, and slept the night through – on Grandma in the recliner! Grandpa got her at 5:30 a.m. to change her and give her a (much-demanded) bottle while Grandma made her way upstairs to get some sleep. Steve was in the Fiesta Days Parade and brought Aubrey to me around 8:45 a.m.; she stayed asleep until 9:15 a.m. and woke up smiling. What a great way to start off my birthday!

She was picked up around 10:30 a.m. by my daughter-in-law Tricia and then a little after 3 p.m. Tricia, Danny, baby Aubrey and Tricia’s mom Susan came over to our place for Memorial Day barbecue. We had also warmed up the spa so Aubrey got her first taste of Jacuzzi life – and she liked it!

Between the well wishes and family barbecue, I had a wonderful birthday and am so grateful for the loving support from family and friends.

_____________________

Well the big day is almost here. Prom Plus 2022 is this weekend (June 4/5) and it’s coming together rather nicely. Plenty of workers have signed up to man the event, which is at the Y in La Cañada from 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. on Sunday. All booked is South Bay Casino and the activities from LA Partyworks; prizes for the seniors have been purchased; and details are being finalized for the tons of needed food.

With so many of our fundraisers having been canceled, you might be wondering who’s paying for all of this, which totals around $25,000. Well, our community has once again stepped up.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, J’s Maids, the Y of La Cañada and ASB of Crescenta Valley High School among those who made sure this event comes together. They’ve made generous donations to ensure that our CVHS seniors have a fun yet safe place to go after the prom. I mean, who wouldn’t want to go to a $25,000 party?

From all of us at Prom Plus, a heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who made this year’s event possible.