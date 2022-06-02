Crime blotter

May 29

Mount Wilson Road in Angeles National Forest, hikers parked their vehicle in the Mount Wilson area, locked the vehicle’s doors and went for a hike. When they returned they found the driver’s side door locking mechanism had been shattered. They noticed a backpack was stolen, which contained credit cards. It was discovered credit cards had been used to make two purchases and someone had attempted to use another credit card to purchase items between 10 a.m. and noon.

4300 block of Oakwood Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, the rear passenger side vehicle was smashed, the driver’s door handle cylinder was punched and the inside of the vehicle was ransacked. It did not appear that anything had been stolen overnight.

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, a woman parked her vehicle in the Red Box Picnic area, locked her door and went for a hike. Items were stolen from the vehicle between 8:45 a.m. and 12:50 p.m.

4100 block of Cambridge Road in La Cañada Flintridge, the rear passenger window was smashed and the interior was ransacked. Several items, including a tent, were stolen from the vehicle overnight.

4100 block of Cambridge Road in La Cañada Flintridge, the driver’s side window was smashed, the driver’s door handle cylinder was punched and the interior of the vehicle was ransacked overnight.

May 28

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, a man and woman arrived parked their vehicle near Dark Mountain hiking trail, locked the vehicle doors and went for a hike. When they returned they found the driver’s side door locking mechanism had been smashed. Golf clubs and other items were missing.

The theft occurred between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, a man parked in the area of Dark Mountain hiking trail, locked the door on his vehicle and went on a hike. He returned to find the locked mechanism on the driver’s side door had been punched out. Nothing appeared to be stolen to the vehicle between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

May 27

800 block of Inverness Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident was notified by a neighbor that several pieces of mail belong to the resident was found in the middle of the street in front of her home. She noticed the rear locking door of her mailbox was opened. There were pry marks on the metal mailbox and the lock had been bent.

Surveillance footage revealed a white four-door BMW vehicle stop in front of her residence. The driver exited the front door of the vehicle, walked to the mailbox and appeared to reach his hand into the mail slot on the front side of the mailbox. After several seconds the suspect walked back to his vehicle and open the car’s trunk. The suspect rummaged through the trunk and returned to the mailbox. The suspect walked to the back of the mailbox and several seconds later walked away with what appeared to be paper-like objects.

The theft occurred at 3:52 a.m.

May 23

2100 block of Crescent Avenue in Montrose, someone cut a garden hose in the front yard of the property between Monday and Wednesday.

May 22

5800 block of Irving Avenue in La Crescenta a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle between May 22-29.