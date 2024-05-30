City Requests Proposal Seeking Operators to Lead Startup Growth Programs

Since the adoption of the Glendale Tech Strategy in 2017, the City of Glendale has implemented highly effective programs focused on advancing its local startup and innovation ecosystem.

The most recent opportunity, a $1 million grant procured by State Senator Anthony Portantino, was received from the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) to continue supporting the development of tech-focused initiatives. The request for proposal (RFP) invites qualified respondents to submit a proposal for the operation and program management of a tech startup accelerator, incubator, startup studio or similar tech-Startup Growth Program to be located in the city. The grant funding of $1 million will be awarded to the top one or two applicants.

“This RFP is a powerful opportunity to attract more high growth startups to Glendale. We’ve been focused on contributing to and building out an ecosystem that creates, attracts and retains a diversity of tech jobs and tech talent in Glendale,” said Bradley Calvert, director of Community Development.

In 2019, as a result of an initial $1 million grant from GO-Biz to fund a startup accelerator, the City of Glendale supported the launch of two tech-focused programs: Hero House and KidsX.

“Hero House and KidsX have successfully nurtured a pipeline of startups in the region. They have set the stage for what we can accomplish with this new level of funding. Now we can build upon their success by broadening the support structure available to founders and startup teams. Introducing additional growth programs will make for a healthier, more attractive and more vibrant innovation hub,” said David Crawley Delgado, senior economic development coordinator.

According to the RFP, successful applicants should have a track record of success, strong industry network and partnerships, a plan for financial stability beyond the initial grant and defined and relevant core curriculum/service alignment with the City’s Tech Strategy. The submission deadline is June 28 at 5 p.m. More information can be found at https://www.glendaletechweek.com/accelerators.