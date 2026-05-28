Vote Centers Now Open

By Mary O’KEEFE

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced that 122 Vote Centers opened on Saturday, May 23 for the June 2, 2026 statewide direct primary election.

Vote Centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, voter registration, and Vote by Mail ballot returns. A complete list and map of Vote Center locations are available online at LOCATOR.LAVOTE.GOV.

The closest Vote Center in the Crescenta Valley is located at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. From May 23 to June 1 the Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On June 2, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More Vote Centers will open four days prior to Election Day on June 4.

For those voting in-person, note that Los Angeles County uses Voting Solutions for All People, which was developed by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk of LA County in 2009. LA County does not use Dominion voting machines.

For contests with many candidates, the ballot marking device displays five candidates at a time. Voters can select the “More” button to view the full list of candidates. For additional assistance in English or any of the 18 supported languages, voters can call (800) 815-2666, option 3, or one of the multi-lingual assistance telephone lines.

Eligible voters who have not yet registered can visit any Vote Center, complete a conditional voter registration and cast a ballot in this election. Once the registration is validated through the statewide database, the ballot is processed like all others.

The RR/CC encourages voters to review ballots carefully and vote early as this ballot includes a large number of contests and candidates. Voters can save time using the interactive sample ballot, an optional tool that allows voters to mark their selections on a smartphone or computer and instantly transfer their votes to the ballot marking device.

Voters were advised to mail their ballots with USPS no later than May 26 and to go into the post office to have it postmarked making sure the ballot will be counted if it arrives late.

Another way voters can cast their ballots is by dropping their ballot into a drop off receptacle. There are over 400 receptacles drop off locations within LA County.

These receptacles are secure and people from the LA County Clerk’s office pick up ballots daily, according to a RR/CC spokesperson.

There are several drop box receptacles including:

Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Dunsmore Park, 4700 Dunsmore Ave.

Glendale Sports Complex, 2200 Fern Lane

Pacific Park Library, 501 S. Pacific Ave.

Glendale Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St.

Atwater Village Branch Library, 3379 Glendale Blvd.

Burbank City Hall, 275 E. Olive Ave.

Joslyn Adult Center, 1301 W. Olive Ave.

All LA County registered voters can place their ballots in any of the RR/CC drop boxes.

To find a mail drop box visit:

https://www.lavote.gov/home/voting-elections/voting-options/vote-by-mail/vbm-ballot-drop-off.