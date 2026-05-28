Twelve Oaks Taken Off Calendar

By Eliza PARTIKA

Discussion of the Twelve Oaks design review project at 2820 Sycamore Ave. was pulled off the design calendar by staff 20 minutes into the May 20 Glendale City Council Design Review Board (DRB) meeting.

The DRB was set to hear public comment and a presentation by the project’s applicant, discussing changes made to the design since the last time the issue was brought before council.

The project included renovations to the current Twelve Oaks senior living community, revitalizing buildings deemed unsafe. Main concerns about the changes included the preservation of green space and indigenous trees in the area. Construction was meant to move forward in late 2026, according to the Twelve Oaks website.

A draft Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) – a document allowing a project to move forward despite heavy environmental impacts, if the project applicant agrees to specific changes to lessen any significant environmental challenges – was circulated for 21 days, from April 20, 2026 to May 11, 2026. The draft MND included analysis referencing a geotechnical report dated June 3, 2024. But an incorrect version of the geotechnical report was originally posted onto the City’s website, though it has been corrected, per the DRB’s public portal. As a result, the comment period was revised – from April 20, 2026 to May 19, 2026 rather than to May 11. It has been further delayed, however, due to the volume of feedback by the DRB received on May 20.

“This item will be re-noticed to a future date, [date] uncertain. Staff has received approximately 11 correspondences, which cumulatively has been about 40 plus pages. Staff would like to carefully review these 40-plus pages [of comments], and respond appropriately and accordingly so an informed decision can be made,” project planner Dennis Joe said. Joe named the 11 commenters to acknowledge receipt of their comments.

Before removing it from the calendar, the DRB attempted to open the floor to comments. However, the representatives for the project applicant – Episcopal Communities & Services for Seniors – was not present, and so the public portion of the meeting could not move forward.

“It would be more helpful for us to hear any concerns – positives and negatives – in the context of the meeting when we are actually voting on the matter. That being said, I’m not adverse to hearing people out. I am sympathetic to everyone who attended the meeting here in person,” said DRB member Rafi Halajian.

Attendees raised concerns with several standing up during the meeting to express their displeasure at having the item removed from the calendar.

“Why were we not notified if the project was going to be taken off the agenda? The public should be notified if an item is going to be taken off the agenda,” said one person.

“We all showed up to give our comments, and then you took it off the agenda,” said another.

“We will listen to everyone on the date it will be properly heard, we apologize for that,” responded the board chair to the background of protests from the crowd.

The DRB urged the people present at the meeting to contact case planner Dennis Joe in the Planning Division with any concerns about the project. He can be contacted at (818) 548-2140 or (818) 937-8157, or by email at DJoe@glendaleca.gov, according to the agenda minutes.

The files on the Twelve Oaks Project and staff reports are available for public review through hyperlink in the “Agendas and Minutes” section at: https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/public-meeting-portal. Those interested in the project can also access all documents pertaining to the project available for review in the Community Development Dept., Planning Division office, Room 103 of the Municipal Services Building, 633 East Broadway, Glendale, CA 91206 or on the Planning Division website at: http://www.glendaleca.gov/environmental.