CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting via Zoom tonight, Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. The meeting will include discussion on projects at Twelve Oaks, Briggs & Foothill, New York & Foothill and others, as well as an opportunity for area residents to bring their own concerns.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

Full CERT Program at CV Station

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station is hosting the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program. Community members are invited to attend the CERT weeklong training from Saturday, May 30 to June 6 at Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, 4554 Briggs Ave. in La Crescenta.

The CERT program provides valuable emergency preparedness training designed to help residents better protect themselves, their families and their neighborhoods during disasters and large-scale emergencies.

In a major emergency, CERT training provides community members with practical skills and knowledge to assist others safely until help arrives.

For additional information, contact the Community Relations and Crime Prevention Office at CVSREL@LASD.ORG.

City Holding Meeting for Foothill & New York Project

The City of Glendale is having a meeting with the Planning Commission regarding the New York Avenue and Foothill Boulevard project at the Glendale Municipal Building, 633 E. Broadway (xst. Glendale Avenue), on June 3 at 5 p.m. in room 105.

KGI and GCC Establish PharmD Pathway Agreement

Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) and Glendale Community College (GCC) have announced a new partnership designed to expand access to pharmacy education through KGI’s CC to PharmD pathway. The agreement creates a route for GCC students to transition into KGI’s Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program beginning this fall, helping students save money and time on their way to their career as a pharmacist.

Through this pathway, GCC students gain access to a range of admissions and financial benefits. Eligible students who meet KGI’s requirements and achieve a cumulative GPA of 3.0 will receive a Transfer Admission Guarantee (TAG) to the PharmD program. Students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher may also qualify for a TAG scholarship of up to $20,000. Additional benefits include an application fee waiver, expedited application review, and access to select KGI summer programs.

Students can learn more about the pathway and available opportunities by visiting KGI’s CC to PharmD webpage.

The Circle, Burbank Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

The Circle Burbank, a private women’s membership community dedicated to connection, wellness and belonging, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a community block party on Saturday, June 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its location at 1122 W. Burbank Blvd. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Student Commissioner Apps Accepted

The City of Glendale Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is accepting applications for student commissioners to serve a one-year term from October 2026 to October 2027. The deadline to apply is June 12.

Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. It is an opportunity for students to share their experience and expertise in recreation programs, human services, workforce programs and the development and maintenance of public parks, recreational facilities and open space. Input on the Commission will help ensure the continuation of Glendale’s high-caliber parks, recreation programs and services.

Qualifications:

Must be a student

Must reside in the City of Glendale

Must be 25 years of age or younger and

Must be available to meet in person on the third Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to apply, visit GlendaleCA.gov/ParksStudentCommissioners.