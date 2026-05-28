CRIME BLOTTER

May 23

1200 block of Flintridge Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident reported while he was at his home he received a notification of activity in his backyard from his Ring security camera. He looked at the footage and observed three males, suspects 1-3, entering his front yard by jumping the perimeter wall and exiting seconds later. He called 9-1-1. The three suspects are described as males and all wearing black hoodies with the hoods up, face masks, dark pants, sneakers and work gloves. The hopped over the residence’s wall and walked into the front yard. They then hopped the same wall to exit.

The attempted burglary occurred at 9:51 p.m.

Angeles Crest Highway, mile marker 34.14 in the Angeles National Forest, a person parked his vehicle at the location and went for a hike. When he returned he noticed the driver’s locking mechanism was damaged and his credit cards from the interior of the vehicle had been stolen. He found that a purchase had attempted to be made at the Target Store in Eagle Rock and the Apple Store in Pasadena; both were declined.

The theft occurred between noon and 3:30 p.m.

May 22

2400 block of Olive Avenue in La Crescenta, a resident reported he received an email from a man claiming to be a worker with Amazon. The email informed him there were fraudulent charges to his Amazon account and advised to call a customer service number provided. The victim contacted “Amazon”; another man, who claimed to be with Amazon, stated he would refund the money to the victim and asked him to share his laptop screen with him.

The suspect pulled up the victim’s bank account and told him he “accidentally refunded” too much money to his account. He was told to go to his bank and withdraw the money in cash from his account and someone would pick it up from the victim’s residence. At about 11: 40 a.m. on May 22, a suspect described as a White male came to the victim’s residence and took the funds from the man.

The suspect is described as a White male with short black curly hair, a white T-shirt and black pants. The incident began at 8 a.m.

May 19

2700 block Mayfield Avenue in Montrose, a driver reported that he parked and secured his work van in front of location. When he returned the next morning he found the van’s hood was open and wiring to the vehicle’s battery was cut. He also found the passenger window was smashed, the van’s back double doors were left open and numerous tools were stolen overnight.

May 16

Angeles Crest Highway, mm 34.14 in Angeles National Forest, a person reported s/he parked and secured his/her vehicle, and went on a hike. When the person returned

s/he found the driver’s door locking mechanism had been damaged. Several items were stolen including dash cameras and a backpack from the trunk with personal items.

The vehicle burglary occurred between 7:45 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Alta Canyada Road and Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to the area regarding a battery call. They found the victim who reported that while he was running on the crosswalk at the intersection a male adult suspect in a black Maserati (later identified as a Genesis) began to honk at him. The victim told the driver to stop honking at him. The suspect got out of his vehicle and began to yell and curse at the victim. The suspect then “deliberately” spat on the victim’s foot, then returned to his vehicle and drove out of sight.

The suspect was described as a male White with a heavy Russian accent, brown hair, thick brown beard, about 5’9” tall and weighed around 200 lbs. The suspect was wearing a green camouflage T-shirt.

The incident occurred at 9 a.m.

May 14

400 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that after shopping at Trader Joe’s she went to pay for the items she had in her cart but discovered her wallet was missing from her purse. She checked the parking lot but could not find her wallet. She then began getting text messages that some of her credit cards had been attempted for use for fraudulent purchases.

The theft occurred between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Switzer Falls in Angeles National Forest, a person reported that she had parked at Switzer Falls, secured her vehicle and went on a hike. When she returned she found the passenger side window had been shattered. She did not report anything stolen at the time.

The vehicle burglary occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

May 13

700 Angeles Crest Highway in Tujunga, a person reported parking his/her vehicle and securing it. She went on a hike and returned to find the front driver’s side window had been smashed and multiple items were stolen from the trunk of the vehicle between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.