GPD Reports

Traffic Stop Leads to Male with Prior Felony Conviction Arrested for Possessing Loaded Firearm

On May 25 at approximately 2:30 a.m., A Glendale PD patrol officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop for an equipment violation near the intersection of the Foothill (210) Freeway entrance and Lowell Avenue. Upon approaching the driver, the officer could smell marijuana odor emitting from inside of the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, 28-year-old Jose Muro of Glendale, the officer learned there was an unsealed container of marijuana in the vehicle, and discovered the Muro was in possession of a handicap placard that was registered to another individual. Assisting officers arrived and a vehicle search produced an un-serialized, loaded firearm, six oxycodone pills, three cellphones, two credit cards in someone else’s name, and a safe. Inside the safe officers located a gallon sized Ziploc bag containing a large amount of methamphetamine, a metal container containing fentanyl, a scale, gloves, and a glass pipe with a bulbous end. During the investigation, officers discovered Muro had a previously been convicted of a felony.

Muro was subsequently arrested and booked for being in possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction, carrying a concealed weapon, owning ammunition when prohibited, identity theft, possessing controlled substance(s) while armed, possessing narcotics and controlled substances for sale, and for invalid use of a handicap placard.

Man Arrested Vehicle Theft, Evading, and an Outstanding Felony Warrant

On May 7 just after 3:30 a.m. a Glendale PD patrol officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Foothill Boulevard for an equipment violation. The officer exited his/her vehicle and attempted to contact the driver (later identified as 27-year-old Christopher Norton of North Hollywood). As the officer was approaching the vehicle, Norton accelerated away heading southbound on Pennsylvania . The officer returned to his/her vehicle and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit terminated when Norton drove up a curb on Saluda Avenue and crashed into a fire hydrant. Norton fled from the vehicle on foot. Assisting units arrived, including officers from Los Angeles Police Dept.’s Foothill Division and the Los Angeles Police Dept. Air Unit. The LAPD Air Unit located Norton between residences and, at 4:45 a.m., Glendale PD ground units located and arrested Norton on the 4000 block of Vista Court.

Norton was arrested and booked for vehicle theft, evading, and an outstanding felony warrant.