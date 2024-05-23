Offices Closed for Memorial Day

The offices of Crescenta Valley Weekly will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.

CVCA Meeting Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, May 23, at 7 p.m. in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions. All are welcome.

GWP Relaunches Program

Glendale Water and Power (GWP) has contracted with Richard Heath and Associates (RHA) to relaunch its Home Energy and Water Upgrade Program for residential customers. The program helps residential customers save energy and water through an in-home survey, and the installation of free energy and water saving devices.

RHA’s certified contractors specializing in energy and water efficiency will schedule home visits with customers interested in participating in the program and conduct a free energy and water survey of the home to identify potential energy and water efficiency upgrades. A short report will be generated listing recommended retrofits customized to the customers’ home that will include anticipated annual energy and water savings. The efficiency measures for saving energy will consist of retrofitting existing lighting fixtures with LED lamps, installation of wall packs, flood lights, canopy lights, lighting dimmers and sensors, window film, weatherization, and more. Water benefits will include installation of faucet aerators, low-flow showerheads, high efficiency toilets, efficient sprinkler head replacements and more.

The program has set a limit of $2,500 worth of retrofits per customer, which is an increase of $1,300 from previous years. Interested customers can schedule an appointment with RHA by visiting GWPHomeUpgrade.com or by calling (800) 263-9313.

The Balcony Picnic Experience

The Balcony of LA, a non-profit organization, is hosting a free community picnic at Two Strike Park every Wednesday in the month of May from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The next (and last) one is on May 29.

It is free and open to all. The organization’s goal is to get folks out of the house, meet new people, get kids to connect with new kids and make new friends and just build stronger community bonds overall.

There is no financial exchange occurring. It is not a fundraiser. There are no vendors.

Bring a blanket. Bring some food. Come hang with locals in the grass while the sun sets.

Two Strike Park is located at 5107 Rosemont Ave.

New Billing Option for GWP Customers

Customers of Glendale Water & Power are advised to look for a new video engagement tool that helps customers view and pay their bills. GWP videos through SmartVX is fully integrated with customer information and billing system to give them customized information regarding billing, payment options for overdue bills, energy conservation tips and more.

Each video is interactive, featuring embedded links that direct users to useful GWP resources where they can manage payments, set-up outage management alerts and access a customer self-serve portal. The customized videos contain only the account holder’s information and the embedded links are safe to click and take users to GWP secure payment portal that asks customers for log in information.

Customers will receive these videos through text messages and emails. To get a glimpse of what SmartVX offers, visit https://tinyurl.com/4x3mpyx9 to watch a sample video.