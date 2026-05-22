Vote Centers Open on Tuesday

By Mary O’KEEFE

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced that 122 Vote Centers will open on Saturday, May 23 for the June 2, 2026 statewide direct primary election.

Vote Centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, voter registration and Vote by Mail ballot returns. A complete list and map of Vote Center locations are available online at LOCATOR.LAVOTE.GOV.

The closest Vote Center in the Crescenta Valley is located at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. From May 23 to June 1 the Vote Centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on June 2 the Vote Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More Vote Centers will open on May 30, four days prior to Election Day on June 2.

For in-person voting, Los Angeles County uses Voting Solutions for All People, which was developed by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk of LA County in 2009. LA County does not use Dominion voting machines.

For contests with many candidates, the ballot marking device displays five candidates at a time. Voters can select the “More” button to view the full list of candidates. For additional assistance in English or any of the 18 supported languages, voters can call (800) 815-2666, choose option 3, or call one of the multi-lingual assistance telephone lines.

Eligible voters who have not yet registered can visit any Vote Center, complete a conditional voter registration, and cast a ballot in this election. Once the registration is validated through the statewide database the ballot is processed like all others.

The RR/CC encourages voters to review their ballots carefully and vote early as this ballot includes a large number of contests and candidates. Voters can save time using the interactive sample ballot, an optional tool that allows voters to mark their selections on a smartphone or computer and instantly transfer their votes to the ballot marking device.

Voters are advised to mail their ballots with USPS no later than May 26 and to go into the post office to have it postmarked thereby making sure the ballot will be counted if it arrives late.

Another way voters can cast their ballots is by dropping their ballot into a drop- off receptacle. There are over 400 drop-off receptacles located within LA County, including in front of the Montrose Library at 2465 Honolulu Ave.

These receptacles are secure and people from the LA County Clerk’s office pickup ballots daily, according to a RR/CC spokesperson.