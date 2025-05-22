CV Weekly Closed for Memorial Day

The offices of the Crescenta Valley Weekly will be closed on Monday, May 26 in observance of Memorial Day.

Attention All Vets

Veterans are wanted to participate and be honored in the Monday, May 26 La Cañada Memorial Day Parade.

Contact Rich Boccia (760) 709-6616 or email bocciarich@gmail.com for details.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its next in-person meeting tonight, Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for foothill area residents to bring their own concerns.

The Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions. All are welcome.

Fundraiser to Benefit LCFTRA

The La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. is having a fundraiser at Habit Burger & Grill on Wednesday, May 28 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enter code GIVEBACK when placing an order at the in-restaurant kiosk, the Habit Burger & Grill Mobile app, or habitburger.com.

The LCFTRA organization will receive 20% of net sales from this event.

Habit Burger & Grill is located at 990 Town Center Dr. in La Cañada Flintridge.

Applications Now Open for LCF’s New Sustainability and Resilience Commission

The City of La Cañada Flintridge announced the formation of its Sustainability and Resilience Commission, created to advise the LCF City Council on key environmental and sustainability issues affecting the surrounding community.

The Sustainability and Resilience Commission will focus on enhancing the City’s long-term environmental goals including energy efficiency, climate adaptation, water conservation and wildfire risk reduction. The commission will help to shape strategies and policies that support a more sustainable and resilient future for La Cañada Flintridge.

Residents interested in applying must submit their applications by June 8. Appointments to the commission are scheduled to be made by the City Council on Aug. 5.

To apply or learn more, visit LCF.ca.gov/City-Clerk/Application-for-Appointment-to-City-Commission-Committee.

Glendale Arts Holding Annual Soiree

Glendale Arts is holding its annual soiree at the Davis Estate in Glendale on May 31 at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Illuminating Tomorrow Through Story, Cinema & Art” and underscores the non-profit’s commitment to making impactful no-cost and low-cost arts programming accessible. This includes the acclaimed Glendale International Film Festival – now in its 11th year – and newly-launched Mindful Art for Wellness workshop series at ace/121 Gallery.

Honorees are Pam and Jim Elyea, co-owners of prop house History For Hire and long-time Glendale Arts supporters They are this year’s recipients of The Aura, GA’s signature award honoring luminaries who power the arts.

Tickets are $175 per person. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at glendalearts.org.

Student Commissioners Sought

The City of Glendale Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is accepting applications for student commissioners to serve a one-year term from October 2025 – October 2026. The deadline to apply is June 13.

Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. It is an opportunity for students to share their experience and expertise in recreation programs, human services, workforce programs, and the development and maintenance of public parks, recreational facilities, and open space.

Qualifications:

Must be a student,

Must reside in the City of Glendale,

Must be 25 years of age or younger and

Must be available to meet in person the third Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to apply, visit GlendaleCA.gov/ParksStudentCommissioners.