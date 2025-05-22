FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

A Fond Adieu

Prom Plus, the after-prom event for Crescenta Valley High School seniors and their guests, was held on May 17-18 at the Crescenta-Cañada YMCA. And I wasn’t there.

If you remember, I couldn’t attend Prom Plus (PP) in 2019 because my son was getting married. Mary O’Keefe took over the responsibilities that year. The following year was COVID-19 and there was no PP.

In 2021 there was an abbreviated PP at Crescenta Valley High School. It started about 6 p.m. on the campus. I didn’t work that one, either.

I don’t think I was at the Y for 2022 but I was there overseeing registration in 2023 and 2024. But I have since hung up my PP commitments, turning over everything to a dynamic group of parents who have taken over the 31-year-old organization. I wasn’t there on Saturday night/Sunday morning but Mary was and after listening to her stories of how successful the night was I knew the right people are in the right place. It’s important to note that both Mary and I are always available if/when the new PP group has any questions. A highlight of this year’s Prom Plus was that previous Prom Plus Club members were in attendance to help with the night.

I know that some of the activities were swapped for other things but the kids who attended didn’t seem to mind. In fact, from what I heard it was a great time for all of the attendees.

So though a part of me (albeit a small part of me) is sad to let go of the reins there’s a bigger part of me that enjoyed a good night’s sleep!

___________________________________

One great thing about editing the newspaper is that I get to read Mary’s column before anyone else. One thing in particular she wrote this week has stuck with me. That is how mean some people can be. I share that.

I was leaving Vons, my supermarket of choice, on Sunday morning. As I was leaving, making a left into the northbound lane of traffic, a woman who was jaywalking started yelling at me because apparently she thought I came too near to her as she jaywalked. Now, please understand that I turned onto the northbound lane after she crossed it, meaning I was behind her in my car. I guess in her mind I was supposed to wait until she was done jaywalking before attempting my turn. Hmmm. It does cause me to pause, thinking that my safety is my responsibility after all. Jaywalking doesn’t seem to be a great way to preserve my life.

But hey – that’s just my opinion.