WEATHER WATCH

By Mary O’KEEFE

This month is Wildfire Awareness Month but in our area it is mostly a year round awareness. There is not one month, week or day that we do not think about fire.

The Crescenta Valley is in the middle of two mountain ranges that are spectacular and, with the rains we’ve had, they are green and full of vegetation. That is a double-edged sword because we know as the weather warms the green we’ve seen will quickly turn brown. Even with green vegetation the chance of wildfires in California, and throughout the nation, is high.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, on May 14 there were 118 “new” fires reported and 16 large fires that were still burning nationwide.

“So far this year, 25,568 fires have burned more than 1.9 million acres nationwide. New large fires were reported in New Mexico, Nebraska, Wyoming and Texas,” according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

As of May 20, CalFire had 1,479 wildfires reported with 40,848 acres burned. These include the Santa Rosa Island Fire that began on May 15 and is 26% contained as of May 20, the Sandy Fire that began on May 1 and is 15% contained, and the Kirby Fire that began on May 19.

With fire comes smoke, which we can smell throughout the area. As of press time, the Air Quality Management District (AQMD) had a Wildfire Smoke Advisory and Air Quality Alert for west and east San Bernardino County and west San Gabriel Valley including Burbank, Northridge, Glendale, Sunland-Tujunga, Universal City, Pasadena, La Cañada Flintridge and La Crescenta/Montrose.

This is due to four fires: Verona Fire and Bain Fire in Riverside, Sandy Fire in Ventura near Simi Valley and the Santa Rosa Island Fire, which is part of the Channel Islands. The advisory continued through Wednesday and it is pretty certain it will be extended.

“Smoke impacts have primarily been in the moderate air quality index (AQI) category,” according to the AQMD.

We are in the area of “potential direct smoke impact.”

“Smoke from the Santa Rosa Island Fire that is already over the ocean is expected to come onshore overnight impacting the entire coastline of Los Angeles and Orange Counties leading to moderate AQI category over a wide area. Areas adjacent to the Sandy Fire may reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups AQI category or higher. Smoke impacts can vary over time and by location. If you see ash or smell smoke, take precautions to protect your health,” AQMD reported on Wednesday.

It was expected that smoke conditions would improve on Wednesday in areas not adjacent to the active fires.

For those who are sensitive to smoke the AQMD has tips: Limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seek alternate shelter. Avoid vigorous physical activity. Run air conditioning and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use swamp coolers or house fans that bring in outside air. Avoid burning wood in your fireplace or fire pit. Minimize sources of indoor air pollution, such as candles, incense, pan-frying and grilling. If you must be outside, a properly fitting N95 or P100 respirator may provide some protection.

According to NOAA, winds are expected to shift today blowing west to east. Any smoke from the Sandy Fire will be headed our way. Of course, this all depends on how contained the fire is during Wednesday night.

We will be seeing winds in the morning and overnight at 10 to 15 mph gusts. Temperatures will be cooling down from the 80s today to the low to mid 70s Friday through Tuesday.