CVIM Having Last Full Concert of the Year

Crescenta Valley Instrumental Music is having its last full concert of the year on May 22 at 7 p.m. in the MacDonald Auditorium (located in the 4300 block of Ramsdell Avenue) at the high school.

Tickets are $10 at the door; cash, check or Venmo @CVIM-Foundation. Rosemont students, with ID, get in for free. A bake sale takes place before the concert, at intermission and after the concert.

Memorial Day Observations

Memorial Day will be observed at local locations including: Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. in La Crescenta. Service begins at 8 a.m. and is hosted by members of the VFW and American Legion. Vietnam War Memorial Wall, corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue. Service begins at 8 a.m. Several dignitaries will attend. City Hall Veterans Memorial, 613 E. Broadway in Glendale. The City of Glendale will host a ceremony on May 25 at 9:30 a.m. McCambridge Park War Memorial at the corner of San Fernando Road and Amherst Drive in Burbank. The City of Burbank will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon; a pre-ceremony concert featuring the Burbank Community Band begins at 10:15 a.m. Memorial Park in La Cañada. Service begins at 9 a.m.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting via Zoom on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. The meeting will include discussion on projects at Twelve Oaks, Briggs & Foothill, New York & Foothill and others, as well as an opportunity for area residents to bring their own concerns.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

City Holding Meeting for Foothill & New York Project

The City of Glendale is having a meeting with the Planning Commission regarding the New York Avenue and Foothill Boulevard project at the Glendale Municipal Building, 633 E. Broadway (xst. Glendale Avenue), on June 3 at 5 p.m. in room 105.

Student Commissioner Apps Accepted

The City of Glendale Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is accepting applications for student commissioners to serve a one-year term from October 2026 to October 2027. The deadline to apply is June 12.

Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. It is an opportunity for students to share their experience and expertise in recreation programs, human services, workforce programs and the development and maintenance of public parks, recreational facilities and open space. Input on the Commission will help ensure the continuation of Glendale’s high-caliber parks, recreation programs and services.

Qualifications:

Must be a student

Must reside in the City of Glendale

Must be 25 years of age or younger and

Must be available to meet in person on the third Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to apply, visit GlendaleCA.gov/ParksStudentCommissioners.