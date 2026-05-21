FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

How Time Flies

My youngest son and his wife celebrated their wedding anniversary this past weekend. I thought back to the day when they got married (in Camarillo) and what life was like in their early days (prior to the arrival of their two kids). Of course, I also thought of my wedding.

It’s hard to believe that in April Steve and I celebrated 45 years of marriage. (As an aside, thank you to those who sent cards and well wishes; I really appreciate it.) We got married at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Hollywood and on the altar were both my priest and Steve’s minister (unusual at the time).

I remember walking down the aisle after being married. I whispered to Steve to switch his wedding ring to his other hand. I was so nervous during the ceremony that I put his ring on the wrong hand!

Our reception was held at the Hilton in Sherman Oaks (now a Marriott that can be seen from the 405 Freeway). My nephews (who are now nearing 50 – if they haven’t already crested that) as toddlers danced at our wedding.

I also remember that the food was fantastic. We had a buffet and from what I recall the food was delicious.

My dad had died just a couple of years earlier and my mom didn’t have a lot of money set aside for my wedding. I think she was able to give us $2,000, which I thought was a bundle.

I bought my dress in downtown Los Angeles at the corner of Broadway and 3rd Street. It was $300 and on the cover of Brides magazine. I remember it had a “sweetheart neckline” and to this day the dress is boxed and stored on the shelf of our closet.

We had a rainbow wedding, meaning the bridesmaids wore different colors (yellow, pink, blue and green) and thankfully all agreed on a dress. I was 20 years old at the time and couldn’t afford to buy their dresses!

Our wedding wasn’t without drama; I remember crying on Steve’s shoulder because I thought my mother didn’t like my wedding dress. I also tossed out from the wedding the gal who was to wear peach because she got me mad. (We made up years later.)

The one thing I do question is how many years Steve and I have been married. It seems to me that only “old people” have been married for as many years as we have … and I certainly don’t consider myself old!

Hopefully my son and his wife will celebrate 45 years, too – and marvel at being “old!”