Council Reduces Trash Fees

By Julie BUTCHER

On Tuesday night, the Glendale City Council took unusual action and voted to reduce two previously approved increases to the solid waste fee set to go into effect on July 1, 2026 and July 1, 2027 from 10% to 4% and 3%, respectively.

In 2023, the Glendale council voted unanimously to phase in dramatically increased trash collection rates, at the time justified by rising labor, recycling and waste disposal costs, as well as new state legislation mandating the collection of organic (food) waste. The steep increases were determined to be necessary to meet future obligations and to keep the city’s Refuse Fund from being depleted by FY 2024. The five-year rate adjustments approved in 2023 kicked in on July 1, 2023 with an average rate increase of 90%; an increase of 45% in 2024; and 25% in 2025.

For 2026 and 2027, the increase was approved at 10% for each year. However, based on an updated analysis of the cost of service (called a COSA), revenues are coming in higher than anticipated and expenditures are lower than expected. Therefore, staff and consultants recommend adjusting the increases to 4% on July 1, 2026 and 3% on July 1, 2027.

These increases align with the current rate of inflation and allow for a stable cash balance through 2031 and projects cash balance reserves sufficient to best manage future costs, including the closure of the Scholl Canyon landfill; improved organics diversion participation; implementation of a recycling center master plan; and electrification of the integrated waste management fleet, the consultants explained to the Council.

Councilmember Ara Najarian responded to a public comment accusing the Council of adjusting rates because of the current municipal election: “It’s election season and there’s a lot of discussion of utility rates.”

“This is a good example. We do a cost of service analysis, project income versus expenditures and set rates accordingly. That’s how rates are set. It’s not because it’s an election year, not set because we want to screw the residents or we want to fall into favor with the residents. These are the standards that we have set to establish a reserve fund enough to pay for any unforeseen cost. To the extent we can hire consultants to study those rates and the income and projected expenditures.

I hope all the candidates, near and far, read this report and understand it. This is how rates are set,” Councilmember Najarian detailed.

Also on Tuesday night, the Council approved proposed plans to spend $5 million in transit funding to build out the city’s fiber optic network and to integrate the fiber optic system citywide as well as updating and adjusting previous funding requests from Metro.

Councilmember Najarian recalled the beginning of his tenure on the Glendale City Council and the work done to make certain the transit needs of Glendale were heard at Metro, particularly in light of the massive county transit agency resources consumed by the City of Los Angeles.

In 2005, the Metro seat held by a councilmember from Lancaster came open. Najarian reported on the campaign he helped organize to secure the spot for “what was then the third largest city in the county.” Controversially at the time, the Metro board was split on how to fund public transportation. County supervisors Don Knabe, Mike Antonovich and Gloria Molina were adamantly opposed to a transit tax, Najarian recounted.

Ultimately, Najarian cast the deciding vote to put Measure R on the ballot after he secured a commitment to create a dedicated source of funds for cities that had no rail or transit at the time. Following the 7-6 vote, the half cent sales tax was approved by 67.93% of the voters (a two-thirds majority was required), authorizing the collection of approximately $40 billion over the life of the measure.

Glendale’s share of the transit tax revenue is $98.5 million. To date, the city has spent $95 million of that. As Senior Civil Engineer Rushton Tavitian, P.E., summed up “17 years of consistent project development and delivery,” the city has completed 27 projects, spending $35.8 million since 2009: $16.4 million on traffic signal upgrades and signal synchronization; $10.9 million on road and intersection improvements; $6.2 million on rail crossing safety; and $2.2 million on active transportation and bike facilities. These projects have been formally audited, “reflecting our strong financial accountability,” Tavitian detailed.

Councilmember Najarian expressed his pride in the role he played in this transit history.

“When I’m gone, no one’s going to remember this,” he lamented.

The Council approved an increase of $3.6 million to fund higher ambulance billing costs and authorized a new 10-year contract with Axon Enterprises, Inc. for $22.9 million to consolidate the purchase and maintenance of police hardware, software and equipment such as tasers, drones and cameras.

Following last week’s introduction of an ordinance detailing objective design standards for multi-family and mixed-use residential developments in residential and commercial zones, the Council approved the ordinance with a few minor modifications.

Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian clarified, “This ordinance does not increase density; it does not increase square footage. It’s just cleaning up existing laws that we have to make better projects.”

The second budget session is set for Thursday, May 21 at 2 p.m. in the Council chambers. All of the budget documents can be reviewed at https://www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/finance/budget.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, the Council approved proclamations declaring this week Public Works Week, “recognizing the professionals who maintain infrastructure, facilities and services that support daily life in Glendale. Now in its 66th year, this observance highlights the theme, ‘Rooted in Service, Powered by Community,’ and honors the public works team [that] helps keep Glendale safe and connected.”

Public Works Director Daniel Hernandez thanked the Council for the recognition; he was flanked by a large group of varied workers.

Additionally, the Council established May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, “recognizing the history, achievements and leadership of the AAPI communities in Glendale. The observance celebrates the cultural contributions and the city’s long-lasting, long-standing ties with its sister cities in Japan, the Philippines and South Korea.”

Finally, the Council recognized May as Historic Preservation Month, “recognizing the people, places and stories that have shaped Glendale’s identity over time. Celebrated nationally since 1973, this month encourages restoration, adaptive reuse, public awareness and continued care for historic resources that give Glendale its character.”

Glendale Historical Society President Taleen Barsoumian expressed the importance of historic preservation and added, “We are fortunate to live in this beautiful place we call Glendale, rich and diverse in architectural history.”

The Council next meets on Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m.