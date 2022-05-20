Fatality in UA Theatres Parking Lot

California Highway Patrol received a call about 12:30 this afternoon [Friday] of a vehicle that had left the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway at the southbound Glendale (2) Freeway and landed onto the parking lot at United Artists theaters in the 1900 block of Verdugo Boulevard.

“Officers arrived about 12:42 p.m. They noticed a black BMW that was in the parking lot of the theater and it did [appear] to have left the eastbound 210 at the 2 transition,” said Officer Boyd, CHP.

The BMW hit a parked vehicle that was in the lot. There was one occupant in that vehicle who reported minor injuries. Los Angeles County Fire responded and reported the male driver of the BMW deceased at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.