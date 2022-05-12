Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be weeding the demonstration garden and removing invasive plants that pose a fire danger to the Preserve. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Prayer Breakfast Planned

The community is invited to the annual CV Prayer Breakfast being held on Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Memorial Hall. Special keynote speaker is Vince Iuculano, CEO of the YMCA of the Foothills; he will be speaking on “Our Youth: Rejoicing in Hope.”

Doors open at 7 a.m.; the cost is a $30 donation; children and students can attend for free. This event is organized by the CV Town Council with proceeds benefiting CV student scholarships.

American Legion Memorial Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

Vendor Auction Kicks Off

Tomorrow, Friday, May 13 at 6 p.m., the CV Chamber of Commerce kicks off its vendors’ silent auction. A variety of items will be up for bid including a one-year family membership to the YMCA of the Foothills, gift baskets and even an oak cabinet.

A preview of auction items is at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13. The preview can be watched live and will also be recorded. That recording will be played for two weeks on the Chamber’s Facebook and YouTube sites until the auction ends on Friday, May 27. The auction can be found at 32auctions.com after 6 p.m. on Friday night, May 13. To find the auction and to start bidding, visit www.32auctions.com.

Free Movie Nights at CV Park

The Balcony of LA is hosting community movie nights in CV Park every other Saturday throughout the summer. The next one is Saturday, May 14; the film “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” will be screened.

This event is family-friendly and free to all. There will also be an ice cream truck and taco truck on-site. Food starts at 7 p.m.; movie begins at dusk.

CV Park is located at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.