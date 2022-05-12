Crime blotter

May 7

2100 Lyans Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a sliding glass door was broken, rooms were ransacked and items were stolen from a home between 1:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

2300 block of Teasly Street in La Crescenta, deputies responded to a call concerning a “prowler” at a home. The resident reported seeing two men, one in a blue hooded sweatshirt and the other in a white hooded sweatshirt, in his backyard. One of the men looked into the home’s window.

The resident yelled and both suspects fled. The incident occurred at 1:39 p.m.

May 6

200 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that she ran out of gas in her vehicle while driving to a family’s residence. She pulled into the driveway at the La Cañada location and called roadside services to help. An unknown male in a tow truck arrived and poured two gallons of gasoline into the vehicle; however, the car did not start. The woman told the tow truck driver she needed more fuel to start the car and was wiling to pay for it. She admitted to making some “snarky” comments, which she thinks may have upset the tow truck driver. The woman was unable to describe the truck. The driver told the woman he would not provide more services and was going to leave. The driver gave her his first name but she was unable to remember it. The driver told her she was allowed to take a picture and advised her to take a photo of his front license plate. The truck did not have a front license plate. While the woman walked to the back of the truck to take a photo of the license plate the driver began to back away. She grabbed onto the tow truck and the driver then pulled forward. The woman was still holding onto the truck in an attempt to stop the vehicle from moving and felt she was dragged by the driver.

The incident occurred at 12:02 a.m.

4500 block of Lone Pine Lane in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to an alarm activation. They discovered a glass window had been shattered and a door was unlocked. The resident was certain it was locked prior to leaving the location. Nothing was reported stolen.

The residential burglary occurred between 11:40 a.m. and 12:26 p.m.

May 5

2600 block of Prospect Avenue in La Crescenta, while inside his home a resident heard his alarm system notifying him a door at the residence had been opened. He walked toward the open door and yelled but did not see anyone inside the room. He then opened the door and saw an adult male run out of his garage into a waiting four-door black sedan that was parked near the residence. He believed the man was running from the room where the alarm was triggered. Surveillance footage revealed a black male adult wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a white surgical mask run into the residence’s open garage. The male then exited the garage a short time later and ran toward a dark colored Honda sedan.

The incident occurred at 2:42 p.m.

800 block of Milmada Drive in La Cañada, several personal items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage revealed a person about 5’10” tall, weighing about 170 lbs. walking toward the victim’s residence. The suspect opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle and “rummaged” through the interior. The suspect then opened the vehicle’s trunk and removed items from that area.

The vehicle burglary occurred at 1:35 a.m.

4800 block of Commonwealth Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, numerous personal items, including personal information and credit cards, were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. It was discovered the credit cards had been fraudulently used to purchase items. Surveillance footage revealed a suspect described as a white male approach and tamper with one of the vehicles parked near the residence. The suspect opened the unlocked door of another vehicle, entered and began to rummage through the interior of the car.

The vehicle burglary occurred at 12:30 p.m.

April 27

4300 block of Ocean View Boulevard in Montrose, a package containing medical supplies was stolen from the front door of a residence between April 27-30.