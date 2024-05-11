» From the desk of the Publisher

The Value of Vacations – or – The Power of Saving My Nails

I have a horrible habit. I bite my nails. That wouldn’t be so bad except that I also have – shall we say enhanced – fingernails? This means I have what some would say are nails that aren’t really mine.(As an aside, I counter this with of course they’re mine; after all, I paid for them.) The lady who does my nails, Amy of Amy’s Nail Salon on Foothill Boulevard, says that I eat my nails. A filthy habit, however she always makes sure that my nails look great.

But I digress.

I have discovered when I am on vacation, I don’t eat my nails, I don’t bite them, I leave them alone and, consequently, they grow beautifully. To me this is another reason why vacations are such a wonderful thing.

Since sharing with you last week that Steve and I were beginning our Caribbean vacation, we have been to a couple of different countries (some on the same day), have learned the history of these wonderful islands, kayaked and in Tortola climbed among some enormous boulders that date back centuries. We’ve been very fortunate with the weather, too, having been safely back on board our ship when heavy rains hit on two different days and in addition to packing on some extra pounds, Steve and I have played tourist at most of our stops, snapping up some great deals while admiring the scenery.

All too soon our Caribbean journey will come to an end and, except for a short jaunt to see family, I will be returning to the offices of CV Weekly. I am forever grateful to Mary, Rachelle, our proofreader Anne, designer Steve and the entire crew who kept things humming, giving me the chance to get away.

Now to plan our next vacation…and my healthy nails.