Crime blotter

May 6

1300 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a vendor reported that as she was working her jewelry booth at the Harvest Market she witnessed a male and female walk up to her booth and look at various jewelry pieces. They asked what her most expensive item was; she pointed to a plastic and glass-encased jewelry display that was on the table that contained about 40 pieces of jewelry. The male and female looked at the case, spoke to each other, and then walked away from the booth. The vendor continued helping various customers for about 40 minutes. During this time she noticed the male and female walk past her booth several times, including walking to a jewelry box they had inquired about earlier. While the vendor was helping a customer she noticed the jewelry display case was missing.

The male was described as about 30 years old, 5’1” tall and weighing 200 lbs. He has short dark hair and at the time was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. The female was described as being about 30 years old, 5’1” tall and weighing about 180 lbs. She had long dark hair and at the time was wearing a gray T-shirt. Both male and female suspects were described as speaking with an accent.

The theft occurred between 12 p.m. and 12:40 p.m.

May 5

3800 block of Ocean View Boulevard, a woman reported that she had placed her purse containing her wallet in a small waiting room in the back of the salon where she was. While she was working she noticed a man wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black baseball cap walk through the back door entrance of the hair salon. He sat in the little waiting room in the rear of the store for about 30 minutes. The victim thought this man was a friend of a customer so she wasn’t alarmed at him being there. Then the man left. Not long after she received a notification that a credit card was used at a computer store to make a purchase that she did not authorize. She immediately checked her purse and found that her wallet had been stolen.

The theft occurred between 3 p.m. and 5:19 p.m.

May 4

4000 block of La Crescenta Avenue in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a truck between midnight and 1 a.m.

3000 block of Stevens Street in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.

100 block of Lamour Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, when a resident returned home he noticed his bicycle helmet on his driveway. He picked it up and looked where his bicycle had been parked; it was missing. In addition, his black saddlebags that were on the bike were gone as were a nylon equipment bag, a water bottle, a blue tarp and other camping items.

The theft occurred between 4:25 p.m. and 4:50 p.m.

3000 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a man reported that he got into a confrontation with another driver who was upset with him because he apparently pulled into the parking lot from the incorrect lane. The driver wasn’t certain what the angry many was talking about. The two parted ways. When the man returned to his vehicle he found an 8” scratch along the passenger side. The victim believes the angry man is the one who vandalized his vehicle. Surveillance footage showed the suspect to be a White male, about 60 years old, 5’1” tall and weighing about 160 lbs. He was wearing a dark sweater, blue jeans and white shoes The surveillance footage shows the two men getting into a confrontation in the parking lot, the suspect walking past the victim and turning around to tell him something. The suspect walked into the FedEx store, then walked out of the store and into his silver SUV, past the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.

The incident occurred between 5:18 p.m. and 5:21 p.m.

May 3

2000 block of Stevens Street in La Crescenta, a vehicle’s windshield was smashed but nothing appeared to be stolen.

The incident occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

2600 block of Mountain Pine Drive in La Crescenta, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle between April 23 and May 3.