Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, May 10 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Led by Frank Colcord, volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com. To sign up visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d49abaf2ea7f9c52-volunteer#/.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Meetings Feature Experts in Construction, Permitting, Insurance and More

BZ Build Co., a leading construction company specializing in rebuilding Altadena, is hosting a Homeowners Workshop Series: The Rebuild Roadmap. The series consists of free, open to the public virtual and in-person interactive workshops that will feature experts giving advice, followed by a Q&A session.

The series will kick off on Thursday, May 8 with a session on beginning construction. The discussion will walk homeowners through the requirements for a successful rebuild – permits, timelines, budgeting and on-site best practices, followed by a Q&A session.

The Zoom (http://BzBuildco.com/zoom) will take place on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; in-person meetings will be held on Saturdays from 10-11:30 a.m. at 4123 W. Olive Ave. in Burbank.

For schedule information contact BZ Build Co.

Glendale Arts Holding Annual Soiree

Glendale Arts is holding its annual soiree at the Davis Estate in Glendale on May 31 at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Illuminating Tomorrow Through Story, Cinema & Art” and underscores the non-profit’s commitment to making impactful no-cost and low-cost arts programming accessible. This includes the acclaimed Glendale International Film Festival – now in its 11th year – and newly-launched Mindful Art for Wellness workshop series at ace/121 Gallery.

Honorees are Pam and Jim Elyea, co-owners of prop house History For Hire and long-time Glendale Arts supporters They are this year’s recipients of The Aura, GA’s signature award honoring luminaries who power the arts.

Tickets are $175 per person. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at glendalearts.org.

Glendale Fire Protection Meeting

A special Glendale community meeting to find out what the city is doing to protect local neighborhoods from wildfires – plus what residents can do to protect their homes – will be held today, Thursday, May 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brand Library auditorium.

Glendale City Manager Roubik Golanian, Police Chief Manuel Cid and Interim

Fire Dept. Chief Jeff Brooks will speak and take questions. Topics will also include Glendale’s brush clearance inspection program for homes in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone and applicable state and local wildfire regulations.

Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association is sponsoring the free meeting that is open to all residents.

Brand Library is at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

For information email nwglendale@gmail.com or call (818) 754-8274.

Student Commissioners Sought

The City of Glendale Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is accepting applications for student commissioners to serve a one-year term from October 2025 – October 2026. The deadline to apply is June 13.

Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. It is an opportunity for students to share their experience and expertise in recreation programs, human services, workforce programs, and the development and maintenance of public parks, recreational facilities, and open space.

Qualifications:

Must be a student,

Must reside in the City of Glendale,

Must be 25 years of age or younger and

Must be available to meet in person the third Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to apply, visit GlendaleCA.gov/ParksStudentCommissioners.