Community Meeting On Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, 4554 Briggs Ave., invites community members to attend an informational meeting this afternoon, Thursday, May 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. regarding the potential development of a Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program at the local station.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide an overview of how a UAS program would operate and to gather feedback from the community. During the meeting, department policy will be reviewed as will FAA regulations, and questions from attendees will be answered.

Community input is important as this technology is evaluated and could be used to enhance public safety while maintaining transparency and accountability.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat and the bioswale at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Veterans Host Monthly Breakfast

Local veterans host a monthly breakfast at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall on the second Saturday of the month. The breakfast is free to all local veterans and supporters, but donations are always graciously accepted. This month’s breakfast is on Saturday, May 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Hall is located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave.

CCLCF to Host Non-Partisan City Council Candidate Meet &Greet

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge (CCLCF) will host a free, non-partisan City Council Candidate Meet & Greet on Monday, May 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the CCLCF Auditorium, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. Refreshments will be provided.

Attending candidates include Quemars Ahmed, Nerses Aposhian, Kim Bowman and Ernest Koeppen. Each candidate will have an opportunity to address attendees, share their platform, and answer questions in an open, informal setting. CCLCF is presenting this event as a community service and does not endorse any candidate or political party. All candidates running for La Cañada Flintridge City Council have been invited to participate on equal terms.

Attendance is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.cclcf.org or contact Michael Powers at

michael@cclcf.org or (818) 790-4353.

CV Chamber Speaker Series – A Discussion About Insurance

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public, and specifically small businesses, to a discussion regarding insurance.

Gregg Inboden, local resident and vice president/commercial lines at Momentous Insurance Brokerage, will be addressing concerns and answering insurance questions on May 14 at 6 p.m. This presentation will be held on the campus of St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church at Sadler Hall, 2563 Foothill Blvd.

All are invited to this free event; no RSVP required.

Jack Wong Named Interim Director of City’s CDD

The City of Glendale announced the appointment of Jack Wong as interim director of the Community Development Dept.

Wong brings decades of local government and community development experience, including leadership in planning, housing, code enforcement, building and safety, engineering, redevelopment and economic development across multiple cities.

He previously served as assistant city manager, executive director of a Redevelopment Agency, Public Housing Agency leader, and director of Community Development, and has also held interim community development leadership roles in several Southern California cities.