FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Rain Didn’t Dampen My Spirits

Let’s face it – this past Sunday was a wet one.

I didn’t expect the rain and was actually surprised on Sunday morning when I saw how gloomy it was outside. But that didn’t stop me from heading to the Kids ’n’ Kritters event on Honolulu Avenue. It didn’t appear to slow down the kids (and their parents) who came out to learn about the various animals, emergency responders, entertainers and more who also turned out for the event.

Later on Sunday afternoon, I headed to the 61st annual Pasadena Showcase House in Arcadia. It is a magnificent estate built by Elias “Lucky” Baldwin in 1907 for his daughter. Named the Baldwin Oaks Estate, the house sits on more than two acres and, in addition to touring the house, ticket holders could purchase a meal or stop by the many Shops at Showcase.

Seeing the transformation of the house was awe-inspiring. From the staircase that leads to the second floor where the bedrooms are located to the backyard, everything was done to perfection. Of course, I thought (and still do) that our house needs a major makeover. Oh well.