A vehicle pursuit has ended at the transition of the Foothill (210) Freeway eastbound and Glendale (2) Freeway southbound. Traffic was stopped as the investigation continued.

The pursuit ended in a violent crash with the driver reportedly dead at the scene. The vehicle the driver was driving was almost split in half.

Traffic on the transition continues to be closed; however, 210 eastbound currently has one lane open.

The pursuit began in Ventura County.