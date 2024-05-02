Budget Study Session #1

By Julie BUTCHER

Once again, it is budget season in the city. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glendale City Council held the first of four budget study sessions. The next budget sessions will be held at 2 p.m. on the next three Tuesdays. On May 7, the council will review updates to the city’s fee schedule and will discuss potential pension refinancing strategies and the possibility of a bond to finance infrastructure needs. On May 14, the council will review a proposed overall citywide budget. On May 21, councilmembers will address budgetary details in need of follow up, aiming at a final review and adoption of the FY24-25 budget at a regular council meeting on Tuesday, June 4.

The study sessions are informational only and the council plans to take no action on specific items during these meetings.

During the first study session, the council reviewed a five-year forecast and reports regarding the current fiscal year. The city received “a little more” ($1.1 million) in property tax than it expected and “a little less” ($1.9 million) in sales tax than anticipated. The drop in sales tax is attributed to an overall trend and is most acute in decreased tax revenue from auto sales, which accounts for approximately 25% of the city’s revenue in this category. Fees from licenses and permits were down slightly while interest income was up due to strong market returns. This year’s budget will include the final contribution approved through the voter approved Measure S.

Expenditures are reported to be under budget for FY23-34, primarily due to the city’s practice of keeping authorized positions vacant. Of the 942 positions funded by the general fund, 121 are not filled.

This vacancy rate of 13% is down from