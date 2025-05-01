Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, May 3. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Measles Case Investigated

Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health is investigating one case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident who traveled recently from Texas. The traveler was not infectious during the time of travel.

Public Health is identifying others who may have been potentially exposed and taking steps to confirm if they have been vaccinated against measles. Public Health is collaborating with the California Dept. Public Health and the Texas Dept. of State Health Services on this investigation.

Individuals who have not had measles in the past and have not yet obtained the measles vaccine are at risk of developing measles from seven to 21 days after being exposed and should monitor for symptoms. Exposed individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days are no longer at risk.

Glendale Arts Holding Annual Soiree

Glendale Arts is holding its annual soiree at the Davis Estate in Glendale on May 31 at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Illuminating Tomorrow Through Story, Cinema & Art” and underscores the non-profit’s commitment to making impactful no-cost and low-cost arts programming accessible. This includes the acclaimed Glendale International Film Festival – now in its 11th year – and newly-launched Mindful Art for Wellness workshop series at ace/121 Gallery.

Honorees are Pam and Jim Elyea, co-owners of prop house History For Hire and long-time Glendale Arts supporters They are this year’s recipients of The Aura, GA’s signature award honoring luminaries who power the arts.

Tickets are $175 per person. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at glendalearts.org.

Glendale Fire Protection Meeting

A special Glendale community meeting to find out what the city is doing to protect local neighborhoods from wildfires – plus what residents can do to protect their homes – will be held on Thursday, May 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brand Library auditorium. Glendale City Manager Roubik Golanian, Police Chief Manuel Cid and Interim Fire Department Chief Jeff Brooks will speak and take questions. Topics will also include Glendale’s brush clearance inspection program for homes in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone and applicable state and local wildfire regulations.

Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association is sponsoring the free meeting that is open to all residents.

Brand Library is at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

For information email nwglendale@gmail.com or call (818) 754-8274.

Student Commissioners Sought

The City of Glendale Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is accepting applications for student commissioners to serve a one-year term from October 2025 – October 2026. The deadline to apply is June 13.

Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. It is an opportunity for students to share their experience and expertise in recreation programs, human services, workforce programs, and the development and maintenance of public parks, recreational facilities, and open space.

Qualifications:

Must be a student,

Must reside in the City of Glendale,

Must be 25 years of age or younger and

Must be available to meet in person the third Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to apply, visit GlendaleCA.gov/ParksStudentCommissioners.