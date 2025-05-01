FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Unexpected April Showers

I don’t know about you, but this past weekend‘s rain was totally unexpected. Being the president of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, I was disheartened to see not just light sprinkles, but a downpour that met the opening of the Hometown Country Fair, which was held last Saturday at CV Park. This is the chamber’s biggest fundraiser and between the rain and the cold temperatures I was understandably concerned that the fair would be a flop. I applaud the many vendors, “car guys,” food trucks and miscellaneous organizations that had the wherewithal to come out to ensure the success of this annual event. The chamber crew who worked hard to make sure this event would be a success deserves so much of the credit. Despite the rain and the cold temperatures, they had smiles on their faces that would warm anyone’s heart. And in the afternoon the weather broke, the clouds parted and the sun started to shine through. We even had our traditional pie-eating contest, which was something we were afraid that we would have to cancel!

Big kudos to Dwight Sityar, the honorary mayor of Crescenta Valley who oversaw the classic cars that were on display, for hosting a post fair “wrap up” get together at his house for those involved in the fair.

Saturday night was also the annual Asencia gala (more on that in next week’s newspaper). It made me sad that I was not able to attend that affair, but I knew that after the Hometown Country Fair, I would be too pooped.

This Saturday at Verdugo Park is the annual Kiwanis Duck Splash. Being a Kiwanian, I understand the importance of this annual event. It’s a big fundraiser for the Kiwanis family – and a chance to win some big money! Folks can “adopt” rubber ducks that will race down a man-made lake at the park. The winner of the various heats will take home a cool $10,000! Though adopting ducks can be done by visiting the duck splash website (https://www.duckrace.com/glendale) I get credit for any ducks adopted by visiting https://www.duckrace.com/glendale/teams/13607/30748. The money raised will be earmarked for philanthropic outreach projects of the Kiwanis Club, which typically benefits kids. For example, for years Prom Plus has received financial support from the Kiwanis. The Kiwanis Club recognizes the value of having a fun post-prom event for Crescenta Valley High School seniors (and their guests) and in the past has even provided workers!

This Saturday night Steve and I are heading to Sylmar for the annual Discovery Cube gala. It’s going to be outside too, and I only hope that I will end the evening with dry feet!