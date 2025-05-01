Drones May Be in the Area, Says SCE

From Southern California Edison:
As part of our wildfire prevention and mitigation program, over the next few weeks, SCE will be conducting inspections in local neighborhoods using drones and/or helicopters.
- Our inspectors are using drones and helicopters to inspect equipment from difficult angles, and top-down angles for a 360-degree view.
- The focus of these operations is to keep our communities safe by inspecting electrical equipment on poles and towers and to identify any damage or potential hazard that may need immediate repair. See the video below for details.
- The amount of time it takes to conduct inspections varies depending on how much equipment is on each pole or tower (approximately 30 to 60 minutes).