Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, May 2. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

Volunteers are being sought to host the Rosemont Preserve open gate events. Open gate hosts unlock the gate, welcome in visitors and field questions about the Preserve. Those who would like to be trained to host an open gate event should reach out to Kyle Cavazos at kylecavazos@arroyosfoothills.org.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Town Hall with Abode Communities

The CV Town Council is urging residents to attend the Town Hall with Abode Communities on Monday, May 4 to discuss the proposed affordable housing development project at the corner of Briggs Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Because of the intense community feedback and ongoing concerns regarding building height, parking deficit, increased traffic and safety during an emergency, the Council is expecting a significant turnout.

It will be held at Rosemont Middle School cafetorium, 4725 Rosemont Ave. in La Crescenta at 6:30 p.m.

Representatives from Abode Communities will be present to lead a presentation then have a moderated Q&A session.

Glendale Educational Foundation Announces Gala

Diamonds Gala 2026, the annual Glendale Educational Foundation gala, takes place on Friday, May 1 at the Chevy Chase Country Club, 3067 E. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more, visit glened.org.

Jack Wong Named Interim Director of City’s CDD

The City of Glendale announced the appointment of Jack Wong as interim director of the Community Development Dept.

Wong brings decades of local government and community development experience, including leadership in planning, housing, code enforcement, building and safety, engineering, redevelopment and economic development across multiple cities.

He previously served as assistant city manager, executive director of a Redevelopment Agency, Public Housing Agency leader, and director of Community Development, and has also held interim community development leadership roles in several Southern California cities.