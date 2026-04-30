FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

And What A Fair It Was!

This past Saturday was the CV Chamber of Commerce Hometown Country Fair – and what a Fair it was! Attendees had the chance to see the regular participants including the petting zoo, classic and vintage cars and a variety of food trucks. There were some newcomers to the Fair, too: the Mary Dyer Band was an absolute hit! According to its website, the band is described as a local cover band based in Los Angeles that attracts audiences across Southern California.

“Comprising a talented lineup of professional musicians, this powerhouse group brings an impressive roster of experience, having worked with music legends such as Phil Collins and Pat Benatar. With performances multiple times a week, including a regular Thursday night gig at Therapy at the Roar Room [3645 Foothill Blvd.] in La Crescenta, Mary Dyer offers a versatile experience tailored to your event needs.”

The Fair featured local dignitaries including United States Representative Laura Friedman, Representative Sasha Perez and Assemblymember Nick Schultz. Supervisor Kathryn Barger was also on hand, presenting a certificate of celebration to the Chamber and kicking off the inaugural doggie strut! The strut preceded the inaugural 5K Trail Race – an event that will surely be repeated!

Members of the Crescenta Valley Water District were also on hand to explain the importance of water to our community. They were a welcome addition to the Fair.

Let’s face it – the day was cold (thank you to Marilyn Wright who provided me with a coat and gloves) but at least it wasn’t raining like last year!

It was nice to see so many friendly faces and it looked like everyone who came had fun at the Fair.