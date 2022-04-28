Traffic Stop Leads to Male Arrested for Drug Sales and Identity Theft

On April 25 at approximately 2 a.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Boston Avenue and Foothill Boulevard for vehicle code violations. Assisting officers arrived and the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Jhay Paras of Glendale, refused to roll his window down during the contact. Eventually, the officers opened the car door and immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle produced a wallet containing numerous credit cards, a passport and several medical insurance cards belonging to other individuals, a container of marijuana, seven individually packaged baggies of methamphetamine, a large amount of cash, and other drug related paraphernalia.Paras was subsequently arrested and booked for identity theft, possessing controlled substances for sale, and for driving under the influence.
